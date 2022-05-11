 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte's Alley Rally kicks off May 17

The county's community Alley Rally garbage disposal program will open for the season Tuesday, May 17, and run through Aug. 7 off of East Iron Street, just below the Belmont Senior Center on Shields Avenue. Days of operation will be Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Mondays.

All loads must be covered and no utility trailers or pull-behinds of any kind will be accepted. Trailers will be directed to the Butte-Silver Bow landfill.

Accepted materials

Normal household solid waste, wood, metal, glass, new sheetrock pieces (no joint tape or compound), grass and leaves (compost only).

Materials not accepted

Contractor waste of any kind; heavy furniture (couches, mattresses, box springs, tables, chairs, etc.); paint, used oil, batteries, car components (tires, fenders, hoods, etc.); flammable or hazardous materials/liquids of any kind.

For details, visit https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us or call Cynthia Winston at 406-497-6477 or cwinston@bsb.mt.gov

