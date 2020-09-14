 Skip to main content
Butte's air quality remains in unhealthy range Monday
Butte's air quality remains in unhealthy range Monday

Butte's air quality remains in unhealthy range Monday

Timber Butte is shrouded in smoke in this photo taken Monday afternoon near the Belmont Senior Center. 

 SIOBHAN BARRETT, The Montana Standard

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s website showed Butte’s air quality as “unhealthy’’ at 11 a.m. Monday due to wildfire smoke.

"Westerly flow has brought smoke in from neighboring states, and this flow pattern is expected to continue," the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reported Monday. "Today, air quality will likely worsen as smoke continues to push eastward through the state."

According to the website, unhealthy air quality increases aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease, older adults and some children, as well as increased respiratory effects in general population.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged heavy exertion.

Visit http://bit.ly/wildfiresmokereport for more information. 

