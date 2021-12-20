Butte's 15-90 Search and Rescue seeks taxpayer help

Brad Belke pondered the question.

He replied, “I don’t even know where to start.”

The question: What are some of the funding needs for 15-90 Search and Rescue, the regional volunteer organization that responds to emergencies when most people would rather stay home.

“Our emergency equipment vehicle is over 30 years old and was received as a donation from a local gold mine after it was retired,” Belke said. “Our SnoCat is over 50 years old and was a donation from the power company when they retired it. None of our snowmobiles is less than 10 years old.”

There’s more.

“We trained with the American Academy of Surgeons to respond to an active shooter situation, but we have never been able to afford the training materials for refreshers or the medical supplies to facilitate a response,” he said. “One bandage is approximately $55 and a tourniquet is $25.”

Belke has served as commander of 15-90 Search and Rescue for 25 years. The non-profit was organized in 1963 and is run solely by volunteers. It has received some money from Butte-Silver Bow County’s sheriff’s office and has relied on fund raising.

But Belke said it’s time to seek support from taxpayers and local government by asking for a one mill levy to fund the organization.

“We followed up and determined that all the search and rescues we could get in contact with from communities our size or larger had already gone to the mill levy,” Belke said.

That’s true of search and rescue organizations in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Beaverhead County and Gallatin County, among others.

J.P. Gallagher, chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow, said he supports the quest by 15-90 Search and Rescue to secure one mill in funding.

“This one mill is needed to make sure that this essential emergency service is available for our county,” Gallagher said. “In speaking with the sheriff about supporting this one mill, he stated that his department does not have the ability to do what our local 15-90 Search and Rescue does.

“We live in an area that promotes outdoor recreation and continues to be more and more popular,” Gallagher added. “This in itself leads to accidents, lost hikers, hunters, campers, snowmobilers and ATV riders.”

15-90 Search and Rescue will need to present its case to the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners to get the one mill levy before the voters.

Belke is on the council agenda for Dec. 29 to make a presentation. This will be the first step in a resolution process that could put the mill levy on the June ballot.

Chris Boyer is executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue, based in Virginia. He said most search and rescue organizations nationwide depend on fund raising for support. He said Maine has a fee on snowmobiling to support search and rescue teams and other states add a similar fee to hunting and fishing licenses.

But he said liability concerns and the need to keep training current are two key drivers for seeking taxpayer support. He said FEMA has pushed for a standardization of training.

Boyer added that turnover can bedevil search and rescue organizations that get volunteers trained and then lose them.

“Training is critical,” Belke said. “In the 1980s, when there was Disaster and Emergency Services money available for first aid training, approximately 70% of the group had advanced certification, such as first responder or EMT. In 2021, that number is closer to 20%.”

The decline is tied also to the cost of insurance for an EMT, “which has skyrocketed over the last 20 years,” he said.

Today, 15-90 Search and Rescue needs to train for and be prepared to respond to a host of events to assist primary responders, Belke said. Those events can include: mass casualty events, chemical spills, avalanches, wildland fires, active shooters and more.

In years past, 15-90 Search and Rescue has responded to lost hunters, lost skiers, downed aircraft, avalanche victims, drowning victims, lost children and nursing home walkaways.

Gallagher said the regional search and rescue organization makes it safer to do what many Montanans value so highly — get outdoors.

“Without this critical, trained group of people our local outdoor recreational areas would be much more dangerous to venture out into,” he said. “Our local volunteer group deserves the support of the taxpayers.”

Gallagher said the many lives saved through the years by 15-90 Search and Rescue is justification enough for him to support the one mill in funding.

The current value of one mill for the city-county certification is $72,995. An increase of one mill would add about $1.35 to the annual tax on a home valued at $100,000 and about $2.70 for a home valued at $200,000.

