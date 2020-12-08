Butte YMCA CEO, Phil Borup, lends a hand in Helena

Phil Borup, the chief executive officer of the Butte Family YMCA, has signed on as the acting CEO for the Helena Family YMCA to help the capital’s facility through pandemic times.

But don’t worry, weightlifters, swimmers, and other village people, he’s not leaving Butte, or the Y.

“Butte is my home, and this is where I’m going to be until I retire,” he said. “They're just in trouble up there. They've experienced some turnover, and they're having some issues.”

He’s still CEO here in Butte, and is just doing a little double-time until a new CEO is found in Helena. Most of his work will be virtual, and the interim CEO at the Helena Y, Judi Allen, will continue to run the day-to-day operations. Borup will help with some organizational changes to get the hard-hit facility back on track. He expects he may be with Helena as long as a couple years, and is confident his staff can pick up the slack in Butte.

Sharing leadership between Y facilities is not uncommon, and Borup offers the know-how that comes with running a Y uncommonly well in pandemic times.