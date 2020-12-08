Butte YMCA CEO, Phil Borup, lends a hand in Helena

Phil Borup, the chief executive officer of the Butte Family YMCA, has signed on as the acting CEO for the Helena Family YMCA to help the capital’s facility through pandemic times.
But don’t worry, weightlifters, swimmers, and other village people, he’s not leaving Butte, or the Y.
“Butte is my home, and this is where I’m going to be until I retire,” he said. “They're just in trouble up there. They've experienced some turnover, and they're having some issues.”
He’s still CEO here in Butte, and is just doing a little double-time until a new CEO is found in Helena. Most of his work will be virtual, and the interim CEO at the Helena Y, Judi Allen, will continue to run the day-to-day operations. Borup will help with some organizational changes to get the hard-hit facility back on track. He expects he may be with Helena as long as a couple years, and is confident his staff can pick up the slack in Butte.
Sharing leadership between Y facilities is not uncommon, and Borup offers the know-how that comes with running a Y uncommonly well in pandemic times.
“We've been around for a long time. We're going to be around for a long time. Y-USA (YMCA of the USA) and others have recognized our Y as a strong Y, which is why they recommended to the board that Helena consider us in a management agreement," he said.
Like any organization that brings people together, the Butte Y has had to make some changes in pandemic times. The extreme cleaning regimen is one thing — using fogging machines that use electricity to clean equipment, purifying the air, and keeping all that sweat and joy at bay is no easy task, and it’s expensive to boot.
Fortunately, CARES Act funds from the federal government and grants from long-contributing organizations like the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation have helped offset the costs of managing the pandemic.
And the change in program — specifically the cancellation of certain programs like child care and sports — hit Ys everywhere.
One big difference between the Butte Y and the one in Helena, is in which programs generate the most revenue, Borup said. In Helena, where the Y is flanked by fields and fields of playing surfaces, sports generally account for half the organization’s revenue, five times what the Butte Y generates from sports. With sports canceled for the pandemic, Helena was put in a real bind.
The pandemic also hit Helena’s membership worse than Butte’s. While membership at the Butte Y has hovered at about 80 percent of normal, Helena is down to 50 percent.
In this regard, the Butte community humbled Borup.
“I'll tell you, the people in Butte — our members — have been extremely supportive. Even while we were closed, a large majority of them still continued to pay dues, which helped us quite a bit,” he said.
The Butte Y closed down for two months in March. During the closure, the Y was able to give back to its desperate community.
With few other options, the YMCA kept its after-school program open for the children of first responders — police officers and health care workers.
“There were absolutely no other options during the shutdown for folks on the front lines,” Donavon Hawk, public relations & marketing coordinator at the Butte Y, said.
Hawk is actually on hiatus from the Y, bound for Helena after winning a seat at the Montana House of Representatives, but still stays involved.
Not only did the majority of members keep their memberships open, but many even made cash donations, Hawk said.
“We’re surviving off our membership base,” Hawk said.
Now Borup’s going to try to bring a little of that Butte magic to Helena. And it’s not a takeover, he said. That’s not the YMCA spirit.
“The Helena community is really strong,” Borup said. “I want to learn from the experience, and possibly bring back some positives that they have, because they've got some really good things going on up there. I'm hoping that it'll be a free exchange of ideas, strategies, and solutions. And in the meantime, while they're struggling, I'll be able to help them, maybe formulate some structure underneath some of the things that they're doing that will give them longer term stability.”
