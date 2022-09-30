Butte YMCA CEO leaves after 10 years

After 10 years at the Butte Family YMCA, CEO Phil Borup will take a position at the Y in Reading, Pennsylvania, to be closer to his sons.

“Well, the truth is, it was — my wife and I — it was probably one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever made,” Borup said. “We thought we were going to die here.”

Borup said that even his sons were surprised when Borup and his wife told them they were moving, knowing how much they loved Butte.

Though it was hard, it was something that had to be done, Borup said, as one of his sons has had a number of serious health complications over the last several months. He took a position as the president and CEO of the YMCA of Reading and Berks County because he “loves the movement” and mission of the nonprofit organization.

He said the Y he’s moving to is much larger and has many more programs than the one in Butte, but also has areas of improvement that Borup is excited to tackle.

Borup has spent his career in nonprofit service, and has a particular gift for bringing struggling businesses back from the brink of death.

“Throughout my whole career, that’s what I’ve done,” Borup said. “I go into businesses that are failing or struggling and revive them and that’s just natural for me.”

BORUP’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Borup started at the Butte YMCA in 2012, when the nonprofit organization was dangerously close to foreclosure. He was originally hired as the chief financial officer, but after the then-CEO resigned shortly after he started, he applied for that position.

Soon after he became CEO, Borup pitched a recovery plan to the bank consortium preparing to foreclose on the building, he said.

The recovery plan Borup put together included changes — some of them seemingly small — that made a big difference to reducing the YMCA’s costs.

“Basically, it was: ‘how can we find a way to reduce expenses?’” Borup said. “Maybe find a way to increase revenue to some point, to increase donations. But the primary part of it was really just to go back through and figure out how to mitigate some of the costs that were happening.”

To achieve this, Borup said he scaled back the hours of operation by one hour, so instead of closing at 10 p.m., it closed at 9 p.m. This alone saved the Y an estimated $20,000 a year, he said.

Under his leadership, the Y compressed its childcare program, which saved them another estimated $20,000, he said.

The plan was accepted, and after a lot of work and several years, the Y worked its way back to a regular 15-year term with the bank.

Another thing the organization did to reduce costs was start an energy conservation program and eventually, a community investors club made up of community members who regularly donate to the Y.

During his tenure, Borup expanded the Y’s summer program, which Borup said originally consisted of 15 to 20 kids, and now sees around 300. He also said he estimates the Y’s swim lessons and sports programming sees 12 to 15 times more kids now than it did when he started.

Borup also established the Active Teens program at the Y. It started as Active Six, a program in which all sixth-graders in Butte area schools got free membership to the Y for one year.

“The intent was to give access for a healthy lifestyle, helping them in school, you know, give them a safe place to be,” he said.

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation provided the grant for the program for three years, and Borup said that after the funding ran out, he realized one year wasn’t enough. So he drew up a plan where all Butte area students would get free membership at the Y from sixth to eighth grade.

The foundation accepted, and Active Teens is now in its seventh year, Borup said.

“And it’s actually paid really big dividends because we see more and more kids now just going up and working out,” Borup said. “We see a lot more Active Teens in the water. And now some of them work in our youth programs.”

Borup said there’s probably been seven or eight kids from Active Teens who’ve worked in the Y’s summer camp, and five or six who still are. There are also a couple who are lifeguards, he said.

There are about 1,200 kids who could actively be members, he said. The program served about 1,000 before COVID-19, and is now serving about 600. He said when the Y first opened the program, the staff was expecting 350 kids.

A couple of years ago, the Phyllis and Dennis Washington Foundation “was so thrilled by what we had accomplished in the program that they also pledged permanent support,” Borup said. He still gives the foundation annual updates and submits every three years to renew the grant.

A similar thing happened with a water safety program Borup got going shortly after he became CEO, called the Fritz Apostel Dream. It started after Borup decided to fulfill a grant that the Y received from private foundation, the Butte Ski Club, which it’d gotten a few years before he started that wasn’t seen through.

The thinking behind the program was the fact that at the time, Montana was among 10 states in which drowning surpasses all other causes of death to children age 14 and under, according to the Joshua Collingsworth Foundation. Montana is still in the top 10 states for drowning deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Fritz Apostel Dream is named after the founder of the Butte Ski Club whose “dream” it was “to ensure all children learn to swim; allowing them to safely enjoy Montana's surrounding lakes and rivers,” according to the Y’s website.

The program works with third-graders in Butte area schools to teach them water safety during April and May. After the first year, Borup said the Butte Ski Club was so “touched” by the result that it decided to keep sponsoring the program, Borup said.

MOVING FORWARD

While the board is looking for someone to fill Borup’s shoes, membership director Angie Harrison will serve as the Butte Y’s interim CEO.

Harrison said she started working at the Y as a front desk worker about six months before Borup was hired. She also taught a couple of fitness classes, she said.

She said Borup made lots of “little changes you didn’t know were happening that had a huge effect over time,” such as changing the structure of programs to help them grow and making changes to membership to help it expand.

One thing that stood out about Borup, she said, was how he strived to maintain open communication with the staff, even if it was about something they disagreed with. Harrison will return to her job as membership director after the new CEO is hired.

“He’s going to be missed,” Harrison said. “It’s not very often you find someone who’s willing to hear you out and listen to what you have to say.”

For the most part, Harrison’s time as the interim CEO will be business as usual, she said, and she’s confident that the team and board will keep things running until the new CEO takes over.

Colin Higgins, the vice president of the Butte Y’s board and chair of the search committee for the new CEO, described Borup as a proactive, dynamic leader who “knew when to lead but also when to follow.”

“He did a tremendous job of creating a leadership team there, that in my opinion, we’re not going to miss a beat,” Higgins said. “And I think that’s a big compliment to him and to the crew that we have there.”

He said the YMCA of the USA is helping in the search for a new CEO, and that the search could take anywhere from two to five months.