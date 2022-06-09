Butte woman sentenced for sixth DUI

A judge sentenced a Butte woman to three years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections on Thursday for her sixth conviction of driving under the influence.

District Judge Kurt Krueger also agreed to recommend that 49-year-old Amanda Sue Green be sent to the WATCH program, even though she had been through the DOC program for repeat drunken drivers before.

When he asked her what was different this time, she said she was taking her actions seriously. Krueger agreed to a plea deal in the case but denied her request Thursday that she be given 24 hours to get her affairs in order before taken into custody.

According to prosecutors, Green was pulled over on July 21, 2021 for driving without headlights or taillights on and not responding when an officer flashed her brights. She told the officer she had three Black Velvet and Coke drinks and smoked a small amount of marijuana.

A breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol content at 0.143 percent. A person is considered drunk at 0.08. Green had five prior DUI convictions, including one in the past 10 years.

