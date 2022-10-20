 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Butte woman reported missing

  • 0
Zella Dennis

Zella Dennis

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Johnston Dennis, a 61-year-old white woman.

Dennis, at 5-feet, 8-inches tall, is 280 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

An insulin-dependent diabetic, there is concern for her physical well-being. She is without her medication and was believed to be wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck T-shirt.

There is no known direction of travel, but Dennis, who is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback with a small dent in the hood and Montana license plate 168839A, has family in Bozeman and Idaho.

If you have any information on Dennis’ whereabouts, you are asked to call B-SB Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.

0 Comments
0
0
0
7
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pence suggests he may not support possible 2024 Trump presidential run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News