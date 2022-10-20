Butte woman reported missing

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Johnston Dennis, a 61-year-old white woman.

Dennis, at 5-feet, 8-inches tall, is 280 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

An insulin-dependent diabetic, there is concern for her physical well-being. She is without her medication and was believed to be wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck T-shirt.

There is no known direction of travel, but Dennis, who is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback with a small dent in the hood and Montana license plate 168839A, has family in Bozeman and Idaho.

If you have any information on Dennis’ whereabouts, you are asked to call B-SB Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.