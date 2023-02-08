On Nov. 12, 2022, the Montana Grizzlies beat the Eastern Washington Eagles 63 to 7 on the Griz’s home turf at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

But to one Butte resident, the more memorable moment happened after halftime, when she was presented with a Griz football signed by the football team and the approximately 120-member marching band.

Jean Peterson, 88, had no idea it was coming, and was proud of the gift, a white football with various signatures crammed on its every inch.

“It’s the first one that’s ever been done,” Peterson said, meaning it's the first ball that’s been signed by both the football team and the marching band, at least to the knowledge of Peterson's friends in the box and UM's marching band director Kevin Griggs.

Bill Johnston, UM’s former alumni director and Peterson's longtime friend, said the idea for the football came from his college roommate and a friend of Peterson’s, Mike O’Neill, who wanted to commemorate what would be Peterson’s last football season attending the games.

“The whole genesis of this is the box mates of Jean Peterson wanting to do something special for her," Johnston said. “She’s such a unique person, she should have something that probably no one else has."

Johnston, community relations officer for First Security Bank, said he had a number of signed footballs — including one from the current team — because his workplace supports UM’s athletics.

He donated the ball he had and gave it to Griggs to have the marching band students sign it.

“Football players sign a lot of footballs,” Johnston said. “But we’d never heard of anyone having the marching band sign the football, and if it was, it wasn’t the same ball the team had signed."

Peterson and her late husband John “Jack” Peterson were tenants of the Butte Box since the first game christened Washington-Grizzly Stadium in 1986 according to Johnston, who worked at UM for 37 years.

“They’d been there since the beginning and rarely, rarely, rarely missed a game,” Johnston said. “She’s been in the box for so long … it’s the end of an era.”

The Petersons were also longtime financial supporters of UM, particularly the football team and marching band.

Jean and Jack started dating at UM in 1954. In 1956, Jean graduated with a bachelor’s in music and elementary education. On June 10, 1957, Jack graduated UM’s law school, and the two were married that same day.

Jean played trumpet in the marching band during her two years at UM, and although Jack didn’t play on the football team, he was a huge fan, Jean said. So they would split up their funds each year to donate some to each group. Their money would also go to scholarships, Jean said.

Griggs said that Jean was donating to the marching band since before he started working at the university 19 years ago. He said she’s bought tubas for the band and helped pay for trips when the marching band was required to travel for championship football games, among other things.

The education Jean and Jack received at UM served them well. They were married for 60 years, and Jean used her education to teach music at East Middle School and multiple Butte elementary schools for a few years. Later, she used her education in other capacities, like being the choir director at First Presbyterian Church Butte, which she still does today.

Jack was a federal bankruptcy judge for 50 years before he died almost six years ago.

After he and Jean graduated, they moved to Butte, and when they were able, they decided they wanted to give back as much as they could. They donated to not only UM, but Montana Technological University, where Jack studied and played on the basketball team for one year before moving on to UM, according to Jean.

“We just want to encourage people to get their education,” she said. “And a lot of times they just don't have the funds in order to do it, so we're glad to be able to step in and help.”

Shannon Panisko, the senior director of development, leadership and annual giving at Montana Tech, said the Petersons have donated to Montana Tech for more than 30 years.

Panisko said that over the last three decades, the Petersons have supported the Kevin and Joan Shannon Scholarship, the Montana Tech Library, Digger Athletics and most recently the creation and support of the Judge John "Jack" and Jean Peterson Endowed Scholarship.

Jean also serves on scholarship committees at the universities.