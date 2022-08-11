Butte woman prison bound after theft from elderly, blind woman under her care

MISSOULA — Debra Gean Roeber, 66, of Butte was sentenced Wednesday to one year and a day in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for stealing more than $600,000 from an elderly and blind woman, now deceased, who was under her care.

Roeber pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and to money laundering.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a press release Thursday that Roeber admitted to spending the money instead on lake property, vehicles, a pontoon boat and other items for herself.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen also ordered Roeber to pay $661,549 in restitution.

“Montanans are inherently trusting and the victim in this case trusted Roeber because she was the victim’s guardian. Roeber abused that trust when she defrauded her elderly, lonely, and blind victim, which is not just tragic and egregious, it’s reprehensible and unacceptable. Our office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate elder abuse, and we will be steadfast in our commitment to protect our most vulnerable friends and neighbors,” Laslovich said.

The government alleged in court documents that the state district court appointed Roeber as the guardian and conservator for the victim, identified as Jane Doe, who was unable to care for herself or her financial needs without assistance because she was blind. From about January 2017 until June 2020, Roeber stole $661,549 from Jane Doe and used the money for, among other things, construction projects on lake property at Canyon Ferry, vehicles, furniture, a pontoon boat and cash. None of the expenditures was authorized. Roeber admitted she took advantage of Jane Doe “a lot,” including lying to the victim about her finances. Jane Doe, who is now deceased, lived her final days believing this fraud left her destitute and unable to care for her simple needs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.