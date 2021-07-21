Butte woman pleads not guilty to vehicular assault

A 36-year-old Butte woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to negligent vehicular assault and felony drunken driving.

According to recently filed charging documents with more detailed accusations, officers were called to the intersection of Grand and Harrison avenues on June 23 to investigate a crash between a motorcycle and SUV.

The motorcycle driver said a woman in an SUV, later identified as Bethany Lynn Lex, turned in front of him without warning. He was struck on his left side and was thrown from the motorcycle, with his leg broken in multiple places.

According to prosecutors, Lex appeared intoxicated and refused a sobriety test. She was distraught and kept asking if the injured man was OK and then got upset and cursed at the arresting officer on the way to jail. She then underwent a blood draw at St. James Healthcare.

She had three prior DUI convictions, and if convicted this time faces a maximum of five years in prison and fine up to $10,000. The vehicular assault charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison and fine up to $10,000.

Lex is free on bond pending further court proceedings but must wear an alcohol monitor.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 4