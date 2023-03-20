MISSOULA — Lindsay Ann Rumph, 34, of Butte, and Eric Anthony Navarro, 32, of Missoula, pleaded not guilty on March 13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto on charges of conspiracy to possess controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Navarro faces an additional charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

If convicted of the most serious crime, the defendants face a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the drug charge and five years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.