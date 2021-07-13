Butte woman jailed for aggravated DUI

Amanda Sue Green, 48, of Butte was jailed Monday for felony aggravated driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense.
At around 11:40 p.m. Monday, Green was on Utah Avenue when an officer saw her driving without headlights or taillights on.
She was pulled her over and when questioned, the officer could smell alcohol. She failed the field sobriety test and while at the Butte Detention Center, she took a Breathalyzer and was over the legal limit.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
