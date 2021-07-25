 Skip to main content
Butte woman injured in dramatic crash on Interstate 90
Butte woman injured in dramatic crash on Interstate 90

A 68-year-old Butte woman was seriously injured in a dramatic crash on I-90 in the city Sunday morning.

Witnesses said the woman came speeding from the eastbound City Center interstate entrance Sunday around 9:10 a.m. They said she entered I-90, swerved across lanes, plowed through a chainlink fence and bounced off a flatbed trailer being hauled by an 18-wheeler heading east.

And that’s when her Kia Forte was T-boned by an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jim Olmscheid of Victor. The woman’s Kia came to rest in the median. The crumpled car’s engine was thrown about 10 feet from the vehicle.

Montana Highway Patrol Officer Anthony Jenson worked the crash. He said the woman suffered severe injuries and was transported by Life Flight from St. James Healthcare to another hospital for treatment.

Olmscheid had been traveling back to Indiana, where he has been working installing solar panels. He said he has babied his 2010 Dodge Ram, which rested nearby in the median with its front end caved in.

“But I’m more worried about the gal,” he said, who was driving the Kia.

He said all he’d seen was dust billowing from the median and then the Kia was suddenly smack dab in front of his pickup.

Keeley McKay of Bozeman was traveling west on I-90 when the woman driving the Kia swerved in front of McKay’s vehicle and then barreled through the median strip and fence.

“We stopped and called 911,” McKay said.

First responders from Butte reached the scene quickly, loaded the Kia driver on a stretcher and placed her in an ambulance bound for St. James Healthcare.

The 18-wheeler sustained damage to at least two wheels on its flatbed trailer.

