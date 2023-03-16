A woman who pleaded no contest to assaulting her baby boy is caring for the child again and wanted a deferred sentence that could ultimately clear the conviction from her record.

Prosecutor Ann Shea balked at the request, saying 29-year-old Leah Christine Freeman deserved at least a 10-year suspended sentence and probation conditions as punishment and a “hammer over her head.”

Shea showed photographs of the child’s facial injuries to District Court Judge Robert Whelan on Wednesday and said Freeman had accepted no responsibility for them despite her plea.

“There has to be a message that you cannot beat up your baby and then be given an opportunity to not have that on your record,” Shea said fervently.

“If I thought it would not hurt this child, she should be incarcerated. She should be punished for what she did,” Shea said. “It’s the old saying — a picture is worth a thousand words — but it would just hurt the child again if we took her away from him.”

At the end of the 30-minute hearing, Whelan gave Freeman a five-year suspended sentence and told her any probation violations could result in prison time. She also has to register as a violent offender.

“These are very significant injuries to the child,” Whelan said. “We can’t prevent all these things from happening but there have to be consequences when they do.”

According to charging documents, Freeman brought her then 1-year-old son to the Rocky Mountain Clinic in Butte on May 6, 2020. He had considerable bruising on his face, a black eye, a blood-shot right eye, “what looked to be a burn mark under the same eye,” and bruises on his inner thigh.

Butte police and a child-protection specialist with the state were called. Freeman told officers she had taken the boy out of his crib the day before and noticed he had a black eye and a slight bruise by his ear.

She was adamant he had not fallen or hit his head on anything and thought he might have slept wrong against the crib. She said her boyfriend was around the child from time to time but was never alone with him.

When an officer told Freeman the thigh bruises appeared to be finger marks, she said she probably did cause those because he was “rolling around recently” as she tried to change his diaper.

“Freeman stated that she grabbed (him) pretty hard to stop (him) from rolling,” the charging document says.

Police interviewed the boyfriend and an aunt and prosecutors charged Freeman with felony assault on a minor, which carried a maximum 10-year prison sentence and fine up to $50,000.

The state took custody of the child then allowed a grandmother to care for him for nine months before ultimately returning custody to Freeman.

Freeman pleaded no contest in November, meaning she does not admit guilt but does admit a jury could find the alleged facts are truthful. It still results in a criminal conviction, same as a guilty plea or being found guilty at trial.

Freeman’s attorney, Jack Morris, asked for a two-year deferred sentence Wednesday. He said Freeman was clean and sober, had received counseling, was working fulltime at a medical marijuana business, and was a loving mother to the boy.

He suggested the boyfriend had caused the injuries but said Freeman had remorse for what happened and deserved mercy and a deferred sentence.

The grandmother who cared for the boy also spoke, saying Freeman had “turned around 180 degrees and “the boy loves his mom.”

Freeman also addressed the judge.

“It was the worst time in my life when (my son) was taken from me,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot. I’m not saying that I was completely in the right. I can’t tell you exactly how it happened. I just ask that you have some mercy on me and let me stay with my son.”

Whelan is allowing that. He said he appreciated that Freeman “has done well since the child was returned to her” and agreed with Shea that incarceration at this point would punish the child more than the mother.

But he said a suspended sentence would provide punishment and an opportunity for rehabilitation.