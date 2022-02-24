Butte woman gets four years for drug charge

A judge sentenced a Butte woman to four years in custody of state prison officials Thursday for possessing drugs, including methamphetamine, with intent to distribute.

District Judge Kurt Krueger said as part of her sentence, 29-year-old Krysta Denise Voorhies must complete a substance abuse program at the Elkhorn Treatment Center in Boulder. He specifically sentenced her to 10 years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections but suspended six of those years.

She was originally charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, the first drug being meth and the second being Alprazolam, the generic name for the anti-anxiety drug Xanax. She was also charged with one count of possessing property subject to criminal forfeiture and one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors dismissed all but the first charge, which carries a maximum 20 years in prison and $50,000 fine.

According to charging documents, police went to the 400 block of North Washington Street on June 12, 2020 to assist Montana Adult Probation and Parole Officers. Voorhies was in the residence and there was a white, powdery substance officials determined to be meth, a scale, needles, Alprazolam, Narcan, naloxone, a glass pipe, a mason jar “manipulated to be a smoking device,” a Glock and magazine, and $1,252 in cash, found in Voorhies’ wallet.

Prosecutor Ann Shea said at the hearing that Voorhies has a chemical dependency problem and she was intending to distribute drugs to feed it. The state recommended Voorhies get a three-year sentence with seven years suspended. She and Voorhies’ attorney, Jessica Polan, agreed that she should go to a treatment center to work through her substance abuse issues.

Polan agreed to those plea-deal terms but asked Krueger to send Voohries to a different corrections program that was shorter than Elkhorn’s nine-month program. Krueger added an extra year because he wanted her to have enough time to complete the Elkhorn program.

Voorhies appeared in court via video Thursday. She already served 604 days in jail, some related to a federal firearm conviction. That time is subtracted from her sentence.

