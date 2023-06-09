An attorney told a judge this week that harsher sentences should not be imposed in blanket fashion for all drug convictions involving fentanyl but instead be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Defense lawyer Jack Morris also opposed a prosecutor’s recommendation that his client, 34-year-old Caitlin Melissa Kittner of Butte, get 20 years in the Montana Women’s Prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

“Miss Kittner, by her own admission, is an addict, your Honor,” Morris told District Judge Robert Whelan on Wednesday. “Warehousing her in the Montana State Women’s Prison without treatment is not going to do society any good or Miss Kittner any good.”

Prosecutor Ann Shea said fentanyl is claiming lives in Butte-Silver Bow County and a lengthy prison sentence was warranted. Even if Kittner got a 20-year sentence, Shea said, she could be paroled in less than five “if she does what she needs to do to get out.”

“The defendant was in possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, which has become a significant problem in this community,” Shea said. “It needs to be addressed and the only way we can address it is through punishment.”

After listening to both sides, Whelan imposed a 30-year sentence with 15 of those years suspended for Kittner’s convictions on possession with intent to distribute, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal endangerment.

The latter charge was for possessing fentanyl at the jail after she was arrested and endangering detention officers.

Kittner was in jail during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing and appeared via Zoom.

According to prosecutors, Kittner already had an outstanding warrant when police went to her apartment in Butte on June 21, 2022. She and another person were being evicted that day.

Police arrested Kittner on the warrant and found drug paraphernalia and drugs that included cocaine, meth and fentanyl, the latter in pill and powder form.

Whelan said Kittner’s criminal history had progressed from simple drug possession to possession with intent to distribute and he found that “very troubling.”