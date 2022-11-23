Butte woman faces slew of animal cruelty charges, doesn't show for arraignment

Prosecutors say a Butte woman abandoned four dogs and several cats in and around a house for days without food or water and the home was covered in so much filth and animal waste “there wasn’t a livable or clean area” in it.

Separately, as it turned out, the neglected dogs were vicious and attacked people, and they were ultimately seized and euthanized, authorities say.

Prosecutors charged 44-year-old Veronica Lasell in February with nine counts of animal cruelty, eight of them felonies. The charges were recently transferred to District Court and on Wednesday, Lasell was scheduled for arraignment.

She didn’t show, however, and after a public defender said she had not been in contact, District Judge Robert Whelan issued a no-bond bench warrant for her arrest.

If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 17 years in prison and fines up to $21,000.

The charges say the dogs were left “unattended for days locked in a house without food or water in their own waste and filth” and they destroyed the house in the process. At least five cats were left outside for days without food or water in the middle of winter.

According to prosecutors, a relative of Lasell’s called Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control to the house in the 800 block of 8th Street on Jan. 19 about cats running loose on her property. They were from Lasell’s nearby house and there were also dogs locked inside it, the relative said.

“She stated no one had been seen at the property for several days” and “the cats are left out all the time and (Lasell) disappears for days at a time,” prosecutors said in more detailed documents filed Nov. 14.

An animal control officer set up traps and four cats were caught Jan. 19. A fifth was caught later. The officer saw four dogs inside the house and recognized three because they had previously been declared dangerous. Their names were Dwight, Michael and Peanut.

A notice regarding the dogs’ welfare was left on the door and the next day, Lasell stopped at Animal Control and picked up the cats. Three were released that day and others the next day after they were vaccinated for rabies, prosecutors say.

On Jan. 23, Animal Control received complaints about dogs attacking a father and daughter. The dogs were picked up in a truck by a woman identified as Lasell and the father followed the truck to her house to talk to her, but she immediately left the area.

Officers arrived at the house but nobody was home. They could see through the windows that the house was in disarray, destroyed and covered in feces. A German shepherd cross was seen inside, was photographed and another notice was left on the door.

The next day, a father, daughter and grandson were riding on scooters in the neighborhood and attacked by four dogs. One of the dogs bit the daughter and the father scared it away by swinging a scooter at it, prosecutors say.

The dogs were again picked up by someone in a pickup and the father later identified three of them as Lasell’s. When Animal Control went to the house that day, five of the cats recently trapped and released to Lasell were again running loose on the property.

Lasell contacted Animal Control later that day and said she was having surgery. She said she would not be at the house anytime soon and the dogs were staying at a friend’s place.

Officers then obtained a search warrant and because the place was so filthy, they wore Tyvek suits to protect against contamination and had body cams to record everything.

The place appeared to be abandoned and inside, “animal waste was found covering virtually every area of the house,” according to charging documents. Officers said “there wasn’t a livable or clean area found throughout the residence.”

Lasell was arrested on the animal cruelty charges and contempt violations on March 24, police say, and was released the next day on “pre-trial services” that require defendants to check in and follow other conditions.

Three of the dogs were involved in multiple attack and biting incidents, a fourth was tied to at least one biting incident and citations for those ordinance violations were filed in Butte City Court.

Two of the dogs were euthanized on court orders and the other two were put down because of behavior at the animal shelter, authorities say. One of the dogs had been abandoned but officials aren’t sure if it belonged to Lasell.

In September, a trial was held and City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy found Lasell guilty of harboring dangerous or vicious animals and having at-large animals. He gave her one year of misdemeanor probation and community service.

The criminal charges in District Court carry heavier potential penalties.