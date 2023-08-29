A 20-year-old Butte woman, Abigail Richards, drowned Sunday night in a kayak accident at Delmoe Lake.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud, the woman, along with a man and their dog, were on the lake when their kayak, which was made for only one person, tipped over.

The man and dog made it to shore. Night had already fallen when members of Butte’s Life Flight located the woman, who was still on the surface of the water.

Other agencies involved in the search included Jefferson Valley Search & Rescue, Jefferson Valley EMS, and Gallatin County Search & Rescue.