Butte woman dies in single vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 2

A Butte woman died Sunday morning on Highway 2 in Jefferson County when her eastbound car struck a boulder head-on in a steep and rocky road cut.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. She was alone in the vehicle.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Wade said the woman had apparently run off the road and then overcorrected and crossed the highway before striking the boulder. She was wearing a seatbelt, he said. The 1991 Oldsmobile was not equipped with air bags.

There was no evidence that alcohol or drugs played a role, Wade said.

The crash occurred west of Alaska Way and about 15 miles from where Highway 2 turns off Harrison Avenue. The day was sunny and clear and the highway is comparatively straight as it travels through the road cut.

Authorities did not release the woman's name pending notification of kin.

