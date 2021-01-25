Butte woman arrested for string of vehicle break-ins

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lowell at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a female inside a vehicle that was not her own.

Journey Hazel Mooney, 21, of Butte was stopped in the area. During the investigation, it was determined that she was responsible for several vehicle break-ins in the area, including the 2100 block of Gaylord, 1700 block of South Warren, 1400 block of “B” Street, 1700 block of Gaylord, and the 2000 block of Arizona.

In addition, stolen property was recovered from a backpack she was carrying.

She was jailed for felony theft from a motor vehicle, six counts of misdemeanor theft from motor vehicles, seven counts of misdemeanor trespass to vehicles, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

