Butte woman arrested for attempted child abduction
Butte woman arrested for attempted child abduction

Dawn Lockwood Gabrielson

Gabrielson

A Butte woman was jailed Tuesday night for attempted felony kidnapping.

Officers were dispatched to the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., around 6 p.m. on a report of an attempted child abduction.

According to the complainant, Dawn Lockwood Gabrielson, 45, had grabbed, then walked away with one of the victim’s children. She told officers she was able to get the child back, but the suspect then followed her into the kitchen and tried to take the woman’s other child.

It was reported Gabrielson was calling the children by different names and claimed they were her children.

