Butte Wells Fargo locations closed temporarily due to COVID-19 cases

Unless you plan on just using the ATM machine, it would be futile to drive to either one of the Wells Fargo branches in Butte — at least for the foreseeable future.

The main branch at 3650 Harrison Ave., and the drive-thru, 202 N. Main St., are both temporarily closed because of employee COVID-19 cases at both branches.

Wells Fargo spokesperson Heather Meyer said an employee from each branch has tested positive for the virus and are now being monitored by their doctors.

During the closure, both sites are undergoing a deep cleaning based on public health guidelines.

Meyer explained that Wells Fargo is working to provide its customers with financial services. Customers are encouraged to use their mobile device or go online. In addition, a banking representative can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-800-869-3557.

“Both branches will resume operations as soon as possible,” confirmed Meyer, “with the 3650 Harrison Avenue branch expected to open on Oct. 23.”