Watchdogs tracking the Superfund cleanup in Butte have sunk their teeth into a new bone of contention.

At first blush, the controversy about so-called “grey dirt” or “grey material” seems destined to cause a stir.

The Atlantic Richfield Co. and EPA are considering using slightly contaminated dirt for fill in certain scenarios instead of cleaner dirt at various sites in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor requiring Superfund remediation in and around Butte.

The phrase “grey dirt” refers to onsite soil at project sites that has lower metals content than soils considered contaminated wastes requiring removal and deposit in a repository.

For skeptics, “slightly contaminated” might be akin to “slightly pregnant.”

Evan Barrett refers to “grey dirt” as “dirty dirt.”

EPA prefers the more neutral phrase “onsite material” to emphasize, in part, that the fill is not trucked in from another site.

The debate about the potential use of grey dirt is causing conflict among the agencies and people most attuned to the ongoing Superfund cleanup of historic mining and smelting pollution in Butte-Silver Bow County.

During a contentious meeting in Butte last Monday night with EPA officials, Mick Ringsak described the idea of using grey dirt fill as "the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Earlier, Ed Simonich wondered why the grey dirt alternative is even being considered, suggesting it “will be an inferior solution than if cleaner fill is used.”

Last month, Ian Magruder, a hydrogeologist who serves as technical advisor to the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee in Butte, advised CTEC members that the use of grey dirt, or onsite material, as fill is sanctioned by the consent decree signed in 2020.

He said the consent decree describes an approach allowing partial wastes removal and wastes-in-place.

Simonich wasn’t swayed.

“This becomes a moral issue on what is the right thing to do for the Butte community rather than a technical issue of how to interpret various tables and footnotes in the CD to obtain the least expensive solution,” he said.

‘Deserves the best’

“Butte deserves the best cleanup possible,” Simonich said. “While the EPA may believe using grey material will satisfy environmental and human health concerns, it is the cheaper solution and not the best remedy for waste replacement in the center of our community.”

The EPA says the use of certain onsite material as general fill is “contemplated in the consent decree and would be protective of the remedy for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit (or BPSOU).”

A judicial consent decree is the only settlement type EPA can use for remedial action at a Superfund site. It can formalize an agreement reached between EPA and a “potentially responsible party,” such as Atlantic Richfield, for cleanup at a Superfund site.

Atlantic Richfield said Friday that it will remove waste that exceeds the EPA cleanup criteria from the Silver Bow Creek project areas to protect and improve surface water quality in Silver Bow and Blacktail creeks.

“Onsite soil that does not exceed the cleanup criteria will be used to reconstruct portions of the project areas where it will not enter or impact water quality in the creek,” Atlantic Richfield said.

“We are committed to working with the EPA, Butte-Silver Bow, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program to deliver a remedy that is protective of human health and the environment,” the company said.

Joe Griffin is active in CTEC, once worked for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and has a significant store of institutional knowledge about Superfund in Butte.

Griffin said Wednesday that controversy about the use of grey dirt lacks the leavening effect of context.

He said wastes have been left in place or are being left in place at sites ranging from Butte to Bonner.

“It’s true at Milltown,” Griffin said. “It’s true for the Clark Fork. It’s true at Silver Bow Creek. It’s true at Parrot Tailings.”

He said discussion about the use of onsite material should be part of deliberations about design. And he added that Atlantic Richfield likely wants to design remedies that are both effective and durable.

Nikia Greene, EPA’s remedial project manager for Butte, said there has not been resolution among the parties about issues tied to the use of grey dirt. The questions include whether a negotiated consent decree among the major players from June 2020 would need to be reopened to address that use.

Is it about money?

Simonich weighed in.

“It appears the only reason for undertaking this effort is to save money on the removal of tailings and installation of the storm basins,” he said.

The state’s Natural Resource Damage Program referenced cost as a potential motivation in a March 10 letter to EPA.

The letter, from Jim Ford of NRDP, expressed “general concerns with EPA allowing high contaminant concentration materials, which would be considered ‘waste’ on other ongoing cleanup projects…to be used in the remedial projects.”

Ford observed that using grey dirt appears to be “intended to reduce the cost to British Petroleum-Atlantic Richfield’s implementation of the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit remedy.”

The Atlantic Richfield Co. is footing the bill for remediation because it acquired the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977 and inherited its staggering environmental liabilities under federal Superfund law.

Ford referenced Atlantic Richfield’s financial stake in the work.

“Although NRDP has no issue in finding solutions to reduce the cost of remedy implementation, we do object to reducing the protectiveness of the remedy to meet this objective,” he wrote.

On March 30, Magruder, the CTEC consultant, appeared remotely to talk to a gathering in Butte of CTEC members and others about using tainted fill not “hot” enough to be considered wastes requiring removal. Such fill would be sourced at the site and not imported, he said.

Toward the meeting’s end, Magruder said he was surprised the grey dirt option was so controversial.

He noted that existing consent decree criteria allow reuse of grey dirt under storm basins. He said that sanctioned use resulted from previous consent decree negotiations.

“They are currently discussing altering where the grey dirt can be used to allow more flexibility but better protection of groundwater,” Magruder said.

“It’s not just about money, although it would be a savings,” he said. “Greater flexibility would prevent thousands of trucks of clean fill being brought in and the traffic and challenges posed by that and finding a source for that much dirt.”

One estimate suggests contractors working for Atlantic Richfield will remove more than 850,000 cubic yards of waste — equivalent, according to the estimate, to 24 Hotel Finlen towers — from the Silver Bow Creek Corridor project areas.

EPA was asked whether money was a key consideration.

“Money, ‘lack of appropriate fill’ and ‘truck travel’ are not at issue here,” the agency said.

Ford’s letter of March 10 to EPA observed that the grey dirt proposed as fill in Butte-Silver Bow County is troubling when compared to standards at other regional Superfund sites.

A troubling approach

As proposed, he said, materials with contaminant concentrations that could be “22.5 times higher than the fill being used in the ongoing Clark Fork River Operable Unit” might be allowed under EPA’s proposal.

The primary contaminants associated with past mining and smelting operations in Butte and Anaconda are arsenic, cadmium, copper, zinc, mercury and lead. When contamination reaches a certain threshold, materials are removed and trucked to a wastes repository.

“In general, NRDP does not agree that allowing higher concentrations of contaminants in the corridor as a new high concentration fill category improves or even maintains protectiveness of the remedy,” Ford wrote.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, referenced the leaving “wastes-in-place” debate when a Senate Appropriations Committee questioned EPA Administrator Michael Regan about the agency’s 2024 budget.

Tester said a letter he sent last year asking Regan about wastes-in-place Superfund remedies in Montana was never answered. He wondered how concerned citizens could get answers to related questions when he could not.

“We have beefed up our community engagement,” Regan said.

Tester observed that community buy-in for remedial work is necessary and Regan agreed, noting that EPA must be willing to explain the science supporting the appropriate use of wastes-in-place and perform related monitoring and sampling.

“People need to feel confident,” Regan said. “We have to do all of these things to ensure that when you store wastes-in-place for hundreds of years that it is safe for every community.”

‘Sick and tired’

The senator then cited the contentious community meeting in Butte Monday night and the disappointment expressed there about the pace and process of cleanup.

“Folks in Butte are frustrated with the process,” Tester said. “That is being kind when I say just frustrated. I’ll be blunt. Mr. Administrator, you need to fix it.

“Butte wired this country in copper and it created one of the largest, if not the largest Superfund site in this country,” Tester said.

He described Butte as an incredibly resilient community where people are “really sick and tired of being jacked around.”

Unremediated sites within the BPSOU where onsite material might be used include Northside Tailings and Diggings East and perhaps others. Greene said the use of onsite material has been ruled out for Grove Gulch.

He said Monday night that design work for the so-called Silver Bow Creek Corridor sites will likely require six years.

EPA said the design process “will be fully transparent and include input from our stakeholders and the public.”

For decades now, a key focus of regional watchdogs of the Superfund process in the region has been designing a cleanup that is both thorough and lasting.

Magruder acknowledged concerns that the “moderate metal concentrations in grey area material could leach and contaminate water if it is exposed to precipitation or groundwater.”

Simonich said he believes the general understanding in the community about Superfund excavation is that contaminated material is dug up, trucked to a repository and replaced with clean fill.

Magruder said the reality is that the Superfund cleanup outlined in the consent decree is a “partial removal,” with large areas of wastes left in place.

“A lot of wastes get removed, but not all of it,” he said during the CTEC meeting.

A draft Strategic Plan recently released by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and NRDP to guide the ongoing cleanup of the Clark Fork River describes an approach that will leave more contamination in place than previously completed cleanup phases. The revised approach for the Clark Fork is driven in large part by the prospect of running out of money from a settlement reached with Atlantic Richfield.

Leaving more wastes in place along the Clark Fork River raises the specter of contamination being redistributed in the event of a major flood or other significant hydrologic event, observers say.

Barrett raised similar concerns during the committee’s meeting of March 30. He said three generations hence could be left grappling again with the same problem and described climate change as an unpredictable variable.

EPA said it is “in the midst of conversations regarding this design topic with Atlantic Richfield, DEQ, NRDP, CTEC and Butte-Silver Bow County, as well as the broader public.”

Magruder commented.

“These are important issues that need to be resolved before project design is finished and construction can begin,” he said.