Butte Walmart closing for cleaning, sanitizing; reopening 7 a.m. Monday

Butte's Walmart Supercenter, 3901 Harrison Ave., will close at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The store will remain closed Sunday to allow associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time, said Casey Staheli, senior manager, national media relations for Walmart.

Walmart's official statement sent in a press release says:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Monday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.