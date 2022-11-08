 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Butte voters cast their ballots on Election Day

  • 0

Butte voters cast their ballots on Election Day at the Butte Plaza Mall.
Election Day 2022

Dan Schilcher holds his ballot and his one-year-old son Jonathan as he votes Tuesday night at the Butte Plaza Mall.
Election Day 2022

Maggie Fogarty, 20, says she's excited to vote in her fist election as she waits in the late voter registration line Tuesday evening on Election Day in Butte.
Election Day 2022

First-time voter Logan DuBois, 18, drops his ballot in the box Tuesday afternoon on Election Day at the Butte Plaza Mall.
Election Day 2022

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday during Election Day in Butte.
Election Day 2022

First-time voter Logan DuBois, 18, casts his vote Tuesday afternoon on Election Day at the Butte Plaza Mall.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News