Butte volunteers working to bring Brody home to couple hurt in Homestake accident

In perhaps the most hopeful development so far, Brody has been photographed playing in the snow with Tietz’s dog, Diggs.

Addy coached the rescuers in how to use a friendly dog to their advantage.

“Last night (Sunday), we did a speakerphone chat before they went up there. I gave them pretty much my whole arsenal of what to do in a case like this, because we've done a lot of trapping,” Addy said. “He's in full-on survival mode right now, which means that he won't come to anything or anyone, including his owners or their voice, which is super common. This is completely textbook lost dog behavior, especially after an accident like this.”

There has been some suggestion of using a tranquilizer, which Addy said should only be used in the absolute worst case scenario.

Meanwhile, people from the Butte area and beyond have been writing in their support to the Pinsons on Facebook. When the Pinsons were still in town, members of the Butte community offered to cook them meals and take them in. When they were still searching, rescuers sent Craig pictures of Brody’s prints, their GPS coordinates, every bit of hard-earned information they came up with.