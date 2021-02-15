Butte volunteers working to bring Brody home to couple hurt in Homestake accident

Hundreds of people have their hearts invested in Brody, a puppy lost in the woods outside Butte.
Brody, a seven-month-old Lab mix, fled the scene of a bad car accident on Homestake Pass Thursday morning. Since then, hundreds have taken to social media, and over 50 have taken to the hills to try to bring the scared pup back to his owners.
On Thursday around 9 a.m., Wade and Colleen Pinson were traveling on I-90 on Wade’s 66th birthday when their truck was hit by a jack-knifed semi-truck. The couple from Washington survived the impact without life-threatening injuries, and Brody jumped out of the damaged vehicle’s window.
Scared to death, Brody took off into the unknown wilds on one of the coldest weekends of the year. With fractured ribs, Wade followed Brody’s tracks for a mile.
Wade was the first to search, but wouldn’t be the last.
He was taken to the emergency room at St. James Healthcare, and he and Colleen eventually had to return to Washington to see a physician for their injuries, with Brody still at large.
In the meantime, their daughter, Tanya Craig, took to Butte Facebook pages like Butte 411, and posted the Find Brody page. The response was overwhelming.
Craig received hundreds of comments on her updates, and volunteer groups set out on snowmobiles, snowshoes, and side-by-sides, using dog teams day and night though rough mountain terrain in temperatures well below zero.
For three days they searched for Brody — Butte citizens on their own time and dime, out of love for their fellows and their lost dog.
“In today's day and age, you start losing faith in humanity sometimes. These people — I can't even explain how amazing they've been — complete strangers just reaching out to my parents while they were there and doing everything they could. And reaching out to me in droves asking what they can do. It's an amazing, amazing community, and I don't even know them,” Craig said.
Finally on Sunday morning, Craig received a text from one of the hardcore searchers, Chance Altman.
It was a picture of Brody’s fresh tracks. Within 10 minutes, Altman sent Craig another picture — and there was Brody in the distance.
Though Brody seemed physically healthy, he remained extremely skittish, likely traumatized from the accident.
Amy Addy, with The Retrievers, a Minnesota-based organization dedicated to recovering lost dogs, became aware of Brody on the internet and managed to get in touch with the owners and rescuers. She specializes in bringing stories like Brody’s to a happy end, and offered to guide the capture.
As a result, the big-hearted crowds have been asked to disperse, leaving a few rescuers including Altman, Jim Rule, Kelly Parks and Ty Tietz taking shifts to try everything they can to lure Brody in. Brody has eaten some jerky they left out, and located a water source himself, Craig said. The rescuers are attempting to use a live trap and even the scent of the Pinson couple’s unwashed clothes to bring Brody to safety.
In perhaps the most hopeful development so far, Brody has been photographed playing in the snow with Tietz’s dog, Diggs.
Addy coached the rescuers in how to use a friendly dog to their advantage.
“Last night (Sunday), we did a speakerphone chat before they went up there. I gave them pretty much my whole arsenal of what to do in a case like this, because we've done a lot of trapping,” Addy said. “He's in full-on survival mode right now, which means that he won't come to anything or anyone, including his owners or their voice, which is super common. This is completely textbook lost dog behavior, especially after an accident like this.”
There has been some suggestion of using a tranquilizer, which Addy said should only be used in the absolute worst case scenario.
Meanwhile, people from the Butte area and beyond have been writing in their support to the Pinsons on Facebook. When the Pinsons were still in town, members of the Butte community offered to cook them meals and take them in. When they were still searching, rescuers sent Craig pictures of Brody’s prints, their GPS coordinates, every bit of hard-earned information they came up with.
Altman and his wife, Julie Schmalzried, have offered to care for Brody if he’s recovered until he can be retrieved by his owners, and a veterinarian is standing by.
Craig and her parents are trying to respond to every offer, every prayer, every well-wisher on Facebook personally.
“Words cannot even begin to express the gratitude my parents, Wade & Colleen, and the rest of our family has for the citizens of Butte. You’ve tirelessly searched, volunteered your time and resources, and help spread the word through Facebook shares and prayer. We are humbled by you all,” Craig wrote on her latest update.
As for Brody, he’s acquired more fame than any dog ever imagined.
“He could become president he's so famous right now,” Addy said.
Now his owners, about all of Butte, and everyone else who’s followed his saga are only hoping for one thing — that Brody gets home safe.