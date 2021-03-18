Butte veterans welcome at vaccine clinic Saturday in Helena

Butte area veterans who are enrolled in VA healthcare are invited to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine this Saturday in Helena.

Montana VA Health Care System is holding a vaccine clinic for enrolled veterans this Saturday, March 20, at the Montana Army National Guard's Aviation Readiness Center (3330 Skyway Drive) near the Helena airport (follow the signs).

Enrolled veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling Friday, March 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again.

Walk-in vaccines for enrolled veterans will also be available from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, but the best way to make sure an enrolled Veteran can receive a vaccine is to schedule an appointment.

