 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte veterans retire American flag in ceremony
0 comments
top story

Butte veterans retire American flag in ceremony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Butte veterans retire American flag in ceremony

Honor Guard Commander and acting Sergeant at Arms Tom Goyette of the United Veterans Council retires an American flag Wednesday as members of the Civil Air Patrol Brianna Yount, left, and Heather Hood salute the flag during a ceremony at Highland View Christian School on Grand Avenue in Butte. Goyette said retiring the flag in this manner is respectful and honorable. Goyette says people shouldn't throw worn-out flags in the garbage. Instead they can be dropped off at any veterans service organization, including the American Legion on Wynne Avenue, where they will be retired honorably. 
0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick Riordan
Obituaries

Patrick Riordan

On 11/03/2020, the human race lost one of its finest representatives. It was after a successful day of fishing with his best friend and soul m…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News