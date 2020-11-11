Butte veterans retire American flag in ceremony

Honor Guard Commander and acting Sergeant at Arms Tom Goyette of the United Veterans Council retires an American flag Wednesday as members of the Civil Air Patrol Brianna Yount, left, and Heather Hood salute the flag during a ceremony at Highland View Christian School on Grand Avenue in Butte. Goyette said retiring the flag in this manner is respectful and honorable. Goyette says people shouldn't throw worn-out flags in the garbage. Instead they can be dropped off at any veterans service organization, including the American Legion on Wynne Avenue, where they will be retired honorably.