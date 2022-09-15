Butte Veterans Court to potential mentors: 'We Want You!'

David Coleman struggled with PTSD and substance abuse following his service in the U.S. Marine Corps and found himself in trouble with the law in Butte-Silver Bow County.

“I was given a choice between 30 days in jail or this program,” Coleman said of the Butte Veterans Treatment Court. “And I was like, ‘Well, I can do 30 days in jail, get out and go right back to a bar, but that’s not going to get me off the bottom.’”

So he chose the program and got an immediate “veteran mentor” — a fellow veteran who would listen to him, support him, help guide him and sometimes just be there for him.

His mentor was former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green, a Marine himself from 1967 to 1970, and Green was there for Coleman a lot.

“Bob Green was like the lighthouse in the dark, the hand helping you out of the hole,” said Coleman, who graduated from the Veterans Court this week after 462 days in the program. “You’re not alone anymore and you can confide in them. You can tell them anything.”

Coleman has agreed to become a mentor himself but the Court is looking for others, too.

There were 12 mentors in place when the Veterans Court started its work in 2021. After making the commitment over the past year-and-a-half, some are “re-enlisting” but some need a break and are not.

The original 12 were enough for the first “class” of veteran defendants. Of that class, two have graduated, including Coleman, and eight are still working the program.

Three more defendants are expected to be sentenced to the Court soon but there are hopes of growing the program to as many as 20 at one time, and doing that soon. That means more mentors are needed.

Mentors can relate to veterans so well because they have lived the military culture, too, and have seen and experienced many of the same things. They can “speak the same language” so to speak.

“These guys won’t open up to someone who’s not a veteran,” said Mike Vincent, the program’s mentor coordinator and a former Marine sergeant who served in Vietnam.

Veterans courts across the country have proven quite successful in helping veteran offenders address addictions, serious mental-health problems and often times co-occurring disorders.

In Butte, a screening committee identifies veterans who might benefit from the program and as part of their criminal sentences, those offenders are sent to the new court and agree to its standards and commitments.

The commitments often include intense supervision, alcohol and drug testing and treatment, mental health services and case management. For 12 to 18 months participants meet with probation officers, police officers, prosecutors and defense attorneys, and they talk weekly with one of the Court’s two judges — City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy or District Court Judge Robert Whelan.

Mentors have to make commitments, too. They go through about three months of training, much of it online, and accompany their mentees to group meetings and weekly and then bi-weekly court meetings. They spend other time together, too,

Coleman said he and Coach Green met often for breakfast, hiked together, talked over the phone and “just kept visiting with each other.” At all times, Coleman said, Green had this “positive, forward-thinking” outlook that kept “my head pointed in the right direction.”

Green said Coleman was a “joy to work with” and deserved all the credit.

“He’s a wonderful person,” Green said. “He is totally committed to the program and totally committed to sobriety and I just enjoyed working with him. I kind of feel like he’s the golfer and I’m the caddy who was just hanging around.”

The training includes courses on empathizing with veterans, accountability and the importance of confidentiality as a mentor, among other things.

Susanne Clague, an attorney and the program’s coordinator, said there are other specialized treatment courts, including the Family Drug Court and the DUI Court in Butte.

“In veterans courts, the distinguishing feature from all the other treatment courts is the volunteer mentor who is walking through the program with the mentee,” Clague said. “Just because of the military culture, they found years ago that it was the key piece that made all the difference for the success of these veterans.”

McCarthy, who served in the U.S. Air Force and was instrumental in getting the Veterans Court established in Butte, said most veterans are in crisis when they start the program but most who complete it have transformed their lives.

“There is nothing better than that,” he said, and mentors play a big, big role.

“We are encouraging veterans in our community to participate and reach out and consider being a mentor because it’s just so vital to helping these folks get better,” McCarthy said.

Green is “re-enlisting” as a mentor, if you will, and hopes others become one, too.

“It is wonderful that you can connect with another veteran in that fashion and help somebody who really wants to be part of a positive program,” he said. “All positive aspects have bought in, from the judicial side to the counseling side to the substance-abuse side. Everybody has bought in and it’s just wonderful to be part of it.”

Anyone who has served in the military and left with an honorable discharge is eligible to be a mentor.

Those interested can call Mike Vincent at 406-490-3574 and there is also a meeting set for Oct. 4 where anyone can pick up applications and learn more about the mentor program. It is set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Marine Corps League “Hooch” at 525 Garden Ave. in Butte, just west of McGruff Park.

Coleman said the program has turned his life around. He’s been reunited with his kids, gotten treatment for his PTSD and is in recovery from substance abuse, among other positives.

Green helped him achieve all that and now it’s Coleman’s turn.

“I’ll become a mentor and I’m going to help someone change their life,” Coleman said. “It’s almost like saving somebody’s life.”