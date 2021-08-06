 Skip to main content
Butte vaccine sweepstakes Week 7 winners announced
Butte vaccine sweepstakes Week 7 winners announced

Back-to-school with COVID-19 vaccines in Butte

Twelve-year-old Ellie Yates holds her mom's hands as she receives her first dose of the the COVID-19 vaccine administered by Butte High School nurse Dot Warner on Thursday afternoon at Naranche Stadium. A line of about 100 students formed along Main Street at the beginning of the three-hour back-to-school vaccine clinic for students aged 12-18. Vaccinated students are eligible for a cash drawing after getting their second shot but Yates said her motivation is also preventative. "It means I can hang out with my friends, participate in the sports I love to play and go to school events," says Yates of her choice to get vaccinated. Judy Jonart, the superintendent of Butte Public Schools, looked on with other Butte administrators and says she is thrilled with the turnout. "This is a great way to start the school year," she added.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The seventh group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in the most recent Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Announced Thursday were weekly winners Kresta Cecconi, $10,000; Ann West, Chris Fouts, $5,000; J.T. Sullivan, $5,000; and Greta Hursh $5,000.

The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $245,000 has been awarded to 35 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Butte Civic Center. Registration tickets are available at www.butteciviccenter.com; walk-ins are also welcome.

Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

