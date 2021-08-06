Butte vaccine sweepstakes Week 7 winners announced

The seventh group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in the most recent Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Announced Thursday were weekly winners Kresta Cecconi, $10,000; Ann West, Chris Fouts, $5,000; J.T. Sullivan, $5,000; and Greta Hursh $5,000.

The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $245,000 has been awarded to 35 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Butte Civic Center. Registration tickets are available at www.butteciviccenter.com; walk-ins are also welcome.

Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

