Butte Vaccine Sweepstakes Week 6 winners announced
The sixth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow

COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.

Announced Thursday as the most recent sweepstakes winners were Mitchell “Todd” Finstad, $10,000; John Jaksha, $10,000; Emma Milasevich, $5,000; Bryli Pressler, $5,000; and Michael Vook, $5,000.

Thursday’s winners represent the sixth group of five people to win. The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $210,000 has been awarded to 30 people. Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

A variety of COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned as follows:

  • Thursday, July 29, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., back-to-school clinic, Maroon Activities Center, (all walk-ins welcome)
  • Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. to noon, Butte Farmers Market
  • Tuesday, Aug. 3, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., National Night Out, McGruff Park
  • Wednesday, Aug. 4, 3 to 6 p.m. Butte Civic Center (registration tickets are available at www.butteciviccenter.com; walk-ins are also welcome)
  • Thursday, Aug. 5, 1 to 3 p.m., Vaccine Sweepstakes Event, Butte Civic Center
  • Saturday, Aug. 7, noon to 4 p.m.,  Butte Civic Center (registration tickets are available at www.butteciviccenter.com; walk-ins are also welcome)

Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

As of Monday, 58% of Butte-Silver Bow’s population eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — those age 12 and older – had been fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which stands at 61%.

As of Sunday, Butte-Silver Bow had seen 4,193 cases of COVID-19, with 4,102 individuals recovering from the virus and 86 dying from complications related to COVID-19. As of Sunday, Butte-Silver Bow had eight active cases but since then has added six more — there are currently 14 active cases in the county.

