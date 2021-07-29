Butte Vaccine Sweepstakes Week 6 winners announced

Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

As of Monday, 58% of Butte-Silver Bow’s population eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — those age 12 and older – had been fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which stands at 61%.

As of Sunday, Butte-Silver Bow had seen 4,193 cases of COVID-19, with 4,102 individuals recovering from the virus and 86 dying from complications related to COVID-19. As of Sunday, Butte-Silver Bow had eight active cases but since then has added six more — there are currently 14 active cases in the county.

