Butte vaccination clinics start Wednesday

A series of clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations — starting with people ages 80 and older — will begin Wednesday, the Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command has announced.

The first clinic will be held at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for individuals ages 80 and older. Those individuals are asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 information line at 406-497-5008 for further instructions. Callers are asked to leave a message. Calls will be returned.

The Unified Health Command has been focused on Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, with healthcare workers and first responders being vaccinated. Under 1A, a separate effort has also been focused on vaccinating residents and staff at Butte’s long-term care and assisted living facilities.

Wednesday’s clinic is the launch of Phase 1B/Tier 1, with the elderly population — deemed by the Unified Health Command as being the most vulnerable — being prioritized in that tier. Those ages 16-69 with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable will be scheduled in Phase 1B/Tier 2, in February.

