Butte vaccination clinic for veterans a success

“I was actually 23 years old when I went in. I was bored where I was, and I wanted something to happen in my life. And when I joined the Army, I did get an adventure,” she said.

She worked in an office, but the fun didn’t stop there. As part of her training, she also jumped out of planes. For Warne, the vaccine is all the more important because so much is yet unknown.

“Because we don't know the future. We don't know what's going to happen as far as the virus. It could mutate, it could get into something else. This is just one more form of protection,” she said.

The hardest part of the pandemic has not being able to travel and see family, Warne said. That sentiment was echoed throughout the clinic.

Dan Zahn, 75, a boiler technician 2nd Class in the Navy from 1965-1969, has had to skip the birthdays of grandchildren during the pandemic to protect his health. He lives southwest of Butte.

Though he believes he already had the virus, Zahn is still concerned about the variants, as he is immunocompromised.

“You don’t know what life will throw at you,” he said.

