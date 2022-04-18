Butte VA Outpatient Clinic plans grand opening

The new state-of-the-art Butte VA Outpatient Clinic at 5 Three Bears Drive will hold a grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, followed by public tours. The event is open to veterans, their families and the public. All attendees must wear a medical grade mask and pass a COVID-19 screening.

The last day of patient care in Anaconda will be on April 27. The first day of patient care in the new Butte clinic will be in mid-May. The approximately $1.3 million Butte VA Outpatient Clinic is almost four times larger (11,072 square feet) than its former Anaconda location (3,218 square feet). The increased space will offer more veterans access to healthcare services in a modernized space and the support of a larger VA healthcare team. Primary care and women’s health services will be available. Some extended provider services, such as pharmacy, social work, dietary education, and mental health, will be available virtually.

Over 1,750 area veterans will receive care at the clinic. This includes 1,100 Silver Bow County veterans and 600 veterans from Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Madison, and Jefferson Counties. The increased space supports the addition of new VA staff and will allow the clinic to serve up to 2,100 veterans.

The clinic is accessible off I-190 and located near the new Southwest Veterans home. Veterans who experience transportation challenges can call 406-447-6270 to connect to a Veterans Transportation Services ride or 406-691-0497 for a Disabled American Veterans Organization ride. For more information on travel claim assistance, call 406-447-7409.

The clinic employs approximately 13 on-site VA staff who bring 100 years of combined clinical experience. Staff size is anticipated to increase from 13 to 31 employees.

