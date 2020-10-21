Butte Toys for Tots annual toy campaign kicks off

Last year, the program distributed toys to more than 6,000 children in Butte, Whitehall, Harrison and communities in the Ruby Valley, Lawson said.

Each child gets four toys and a stocking stuffer filled with smaller toys or knick knacks, he said.

This year marks the 25th year for the program in Butte, and it may be its toughest due to the state of the economy, according to Lawson.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a difficult time for many families because of Covid,” he said. “Last year, we served over 1,100 families, which is already a lot for this area.”

Butte Toys for Tots partners with Action Inc. to determine if a family is eligible for service, and families must submit an application to the nonprofit if they want to receive toys.

After Action Inc. verifies each family’s application, the nonprofit forwards the information to the Marine Corps League to figure out what each kid will get.