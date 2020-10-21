Butte Toys for Tots annual toy campaign kicks off

Needy youngsters in southwest Montana may have a cheerier Christmas this year with the Butte Toys for Tots program underway.
The annual collection, spearheaded locally by Butte’s Marine Corps League Detachment 724 in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and Action Inc., kicked off its campaign Wednesday to collect children’s toys for the holiday season.
Mike Lawson, a Vietnam veteran and the coordinator for Butte Toys for Tots, said this year’s toy drive is more important than ever, as the local program may not be able to keep up with this year's potential demand.
“With this COVID-19 pandemic, we expect that there would be more of a demand because people are out of work and short on money,” Lawson said.
Toys for Tots collects and distributes toys for needy families throughout Butte-Silver Bow and surrounding areas who have children as old as age 16, provided the child is still in school.
The local program places collection boxes in numerous locations around Butte-Silver Bow, Jefferson and Madison counties, where folks can place unwrapped toys. Lawson said the Toys for Tots also puts out “cash contribution boxes” in designated locations for people to donate money instead of toys.
Last year, the program distributed toys to more than 6,000 children in Butte, Whitehall, Harrison and communities in the Ruby Valley, Lawson said.
Each child gets four toys and a stocking stuffer filled with smaller toys or knick knacks, he said.
This year marks the 25th year for the program in Butte, and it may be its toughest due to the state of the economy, according to Lawson.
“This is a difficult time for many families because of Covid,” he said. “Last year, we served over 1,100 families, which is already a lot for this area.”
Butte Toys for Tots partners with Action Inc. to determine if a family is eligible for service, and families must submit an application to the nonprofit if they want to receive toys.
After Action Inc. verifies each family’s application, the nonprofit forwards the information to the Marine Corps League to figure out what each kid will get.
“The applications contain a wishlist for each of those families’ kids,” Lawson said. “So if there are three kids, we will fill three individual bags with toys and put their names on it. Then we put those bags in a bigger bag, tie it up and put the family’s name on it.”
Once each family’s bag of toys is ready, Butte Toys for Tots delivers the bags to Action Inc. for distribution, Lawson said. He said Action Inc. will call up the families when their toy bags are ready.
In addition to toys, Lawson said each family will also receive children’s clothing and a gift certificate for a Christmas meal, donated by Action Inc. and the Butte Emergency Food Bank, respectively.
“I’m proud to be a part of this because I’m a Marine, number one. And the big thing is we’re helping people,” Lawson said. “We’re helping kids have a good Christmas. We’re helping those kids whose parents couldn’t otherwise get them a gift. We’re helping them have something to open, and it’s quality gifts. So the kids’ happiness is what it's all about.”
The program is looking for help to sort and pack toys during the holiday season. Volunteers will be required to wear face coverings, wash their hands before and after events and practice social distancing.
Meanwhile, folks who would like to participate and donate can drop a newly purchased, unwrapped toy or toys to one of the many businesses or organizations who have volunteered to be drop off locations.
A complete list of locations will be finalized in a couple weeks, Lawson said.
Folks who want to volunteer and businesses interested in hosting a collection box, can call 406-560-3591 or 406-782-2416.
