It’s no secret the connection Butte has to Ireland’s Beara Peninsula, the homeland of many of Butte’s Irish immigrants. Beginning nearly 150 years ago, men, women and children from that region crossed the ocean to settle in this mining camp, and that pilgrimage continued through to the early 1920s.

Those early-day adventurers are the reason Dorothy Brophy traveled to Butte three weeks ago.

Brophy, who is from Castletownbere, a village on the Beara Peninsula, is the project coordinator for the Allihies Coastal Education Hub, a component of the Allihies Copper Mine Museum that is located on the peninsula as well. She is on a mission to learn more about those “ties that bind” and to make sure that connection remains unbreakable.

The peninsula was also home to Ireland’s largest copper mine, the Allihies Copper Mine. Its history dates from 1812 all the way to its ultimate closure in 1962. It was here that many of Butte’s Irish first tried their hand at mining. That skill would serve them well as they immigrated to the Mining City.

With surnames such as Sullivan, Shea, Lynch, Murphy and Harrington, these immigrants helped Butte evolve to become known as the “Richest Hill on Earth.”

“There is such a huge connection between Allihies and Butte,” said Brophy, who has been working at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives to gather information that the Allihies museum could utilize.

For the past few years, Brophy and other museum workers have been fielding a number of family genealogy requests.

“A real interest has developed on these immigrants — people want to know where did they go, what did they do,” said Brophy.

In the past three weeks, she has been able to answer some of those questions as she painstakingly studied what the Butte Archives has to offer to help further the collaboration and relationship between Butte and Beara.

The trip has been a success as Brophy shared she has found tons of information.

“I could be here forever, just learning,” said Brophy.

For Brophy and the rest of the museum staff, the ultimate goal is to utilize this new-found knowledge and build a database for people to find their relatives and their stories, which will ultimately be shared with the archives.

Along the way, Brophy also learned about her own family tree. Her maternal great-uncles, Tim and Dennis McCarthy immigrated to Butte, as did her maternal grandfather’s Murphy uncles.

“Butte is a word I heard since I was a little girl,” said Brophy. “I have experienced a roller coaster of emotions because of the family history.”

Much of Brophy’s three weeks has been all about work, but she did manage to learn more about Butte in her spare time. One particular spot left her in tears.

Last weekend, Brophy found herself wandering the grounds at the Granite Mountain-Speculator Mine Memorial, which honors not only the 166 men killed as a result of a devastating fire June 8, 1917, but also the estimated 2,500 men who “lost their lives from mine-related causes” on the Butte Hill.

“It was a very powerful experience,” said Brophy. “People came to Butte to better themselves, and that wasn’t the case for everyone.”

Brophy will return home Sunday with a renewed sense of purpose.

“There is loads of connections,” she said, “and if we don’t write it down, all those stories will be gone.”

The Castletownbere resident originally thought that this would be her one and only visit to Butte. Now she plans on returning in a couple years.

“Butte has something that has sucked me in,” said Brophy, “and I want more of it.”