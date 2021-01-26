Butte teenager reported missing

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement has issued a missing person alert for Grace Mattson, 15, who was reported missing Sunday and has not returned home.
The Butte teenager, who is 5-feet, 1-inch and 100 pounds, left her residence at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 406-497-1120.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
