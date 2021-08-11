Butte teen pleads not guilty in alleged stabbing outside Civic Center

A Butte teenager accused of stabbing another male teen several times during a fight in the Civic Center parking lot pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide Wednesday.

Kimori Alejah Arnold Shaw, 17, made the plea via video from the Great Falls Juvenile Detention Center, where he has been held since the stabbing on Saturday afternoon, July 17.

Because he is 17 and accused of attempted deliberate homicide, prosecutors say Montana law requires he be charged as an adult. But District Judge Robert Whelan will hold a hearing to determine if the case stays in adult court or is transferred to Youth Court.

Even before Wednesday’s arraignment, Whelan had set that hearing for next Tuesday. But Shaw’s public defender, Jessica Polan, said she needed up to six weeks to prepare for that hearing so it seems likely the date will be pushed back.

If his case remains in adult court and he is convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and maximum of 100 years or life.

A friend of the victim told police that Shaw had previously beaten up one of their other friends so the victim was going to the Civic Center to fight Shaw “one on one.” Others showed up to watch, prosecutors said.