Butte teen gets 5 years in DOC custody for stabbing outside Civic Center

A judge sentenced a Butte teenager on Thursday to five years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections for stabbing another teen several times during a fight outside the Civic Center last July.

Prosecutors initially charged 17-year-old Kimori Alejah Shaw as an adult with attempted deliberate homicide but in a plea deal reduced it to aggravated assault. But Shaw’s defense attorneys were previously unsuccessful in getting the case transferred to Youth Court.

Prosecutors had recommended the sentence but said Shaw’s age still presented them with a dilemma.

“What we are faced with is what do we do with a defendant who one, committed a crime as a teenager but two, that crime was very serious,” Prosecutor Kelli Fivey told District Judge Robert Whelan before he imposed the sentence.

She said Shaw stabbed the teenage male several times and had several previous run-ins with the law as a juvenile and interventions had done little. And there was phone video from another teen who saw the fight.

“It was a chilling video,” Fivey said. “The behaviors of the defendant in this case were callous and very aggressive and but for the grace of God, the victim in this case is still alive.”

Shaw read a brief written statement and apologized for his actions before Whelan sentenced him to 10 years in DOC custody with five years suspended. He added another five years for using a weapon but it runs concurrent with the years suspended.

Whelan is recommending the DOC place Shaw in the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility near Miles City until he turns 18, which is soon, then transfer him to an adult program at the same facility.

“Mr. Shaw, I’m hoping you’ve turned a corner,” Whelan said, adding that Shaw had taken steps while in custody to do that.

“I hope you continue down the right path,” the judge said. “Obviously you’ll have some time to work on that while at Pine Hills. I hope this time works because obviously next time you will be an adult and this type of sentence will not be available to you.”

Fivey said the victim, when at the hospital being treated for the stab wounds, said he forgave Shaw because “he did not want to die with hate in his heart.” But neither the victim nor his family attended Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

According to prosecutors, a friend of the victim told police Shaw had previously beaten up one of their other friends so the victim was going to the Civic Center to fight Shaw “one on one.” Others showed up to watch.

At least three witnesses told police after the fight started, Shaw started stabbing the victim. One person said that started after the victim took Shaw to the ground. Another said as the two exchanged punches, someone in the crowd tossed in a knife and Shaw grabbed it and started stabbing.

That witness said the victim was stabbed several times and kept fighting, according to a charging document. At some point he was stabbed in the stomach, headed toward a friend’s pickup, got in the truck bed and was taken to St. James Healthcare.

Shaw was arrested and was held at the Cascade County Regional Youth Center. His attorney tried to have his case transferred to Youth Court but Whelan ruled against that last November.

Among other things, Whelan said Shaw had a significant history in Youth Court already for crimes.

“Given the nature of the crime, the defendant’s history of offenses and failed rehabilitation attempts, the Court concludes that the interests of community protection would not be served by transferring this case to Youth Court,” Whelan wrote then.

