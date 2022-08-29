Butte teen dies of drug overdose; four others treated at St. James

A Butte teen is dead following a drug overdose at Delmoe Lake.

Butte police were made aware of an incident on Friday, Aug. 23, where several Butte teenagers had apparently ingested synthetic drugs while at Delmoe Lake in Jefferson County.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to St. James Healthcare from Delmoe Lake by a Jefferson County ambulance. Four other 15-16 year-old teenage boys were transported via private vehicle to St. James Healthcare.

The 17-year-old was later transported to another medical facility, where he died Aug. 26. The other boys were treated and released.

“It is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of the child who died,” said Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester.

Investigators believe the drugs were most likely a synthetic amphetamine commonly referred to as “moly” and two other psychedelic drugs commonly referred to as “acid.”

Law enforcement is working with the Montana State Crime Lab on toxicology testing of blood samples taken from the teenagers involved.

“We have not seen overdoses on this type of drug,” Lester said. “Generally, methamphetamine or opiates are involved and that does not appear to be the case in this incident.”

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Anyone with more details is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Sullivan at 406-497-1173.