Butte tattoo shop burglarized Wednesday night

Three people are now housed in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center after burglarizing a Butte business Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, the owner of the Lost Hours Tattoo Shop, 914 Holmes Ave., reported to police he had received some business threats.

Officers went to check out the business at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Inside were Ricky Andrew Soto, 32, and Kayla Nicole Huffman, 26, both of Anaconda, and Hunter Dylan Bell, 27, of Butte.

When confronted, both Soto and Huffman gave false information during the investigation.

All three were jailed for felony burglary.

Soto was jailed for felony obstructing justice, as well. As for Huffman, she, too was jailed for felony obstructing justice, and for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, Bell was also wanted on a felony escape warrant out of Powell County.

