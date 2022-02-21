Butte Symphony to present annual Children’s Concert

Butte Symphony will hold its annual children’s concert at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St.

Approximately 1,100 fifth- and sixth-grade students from throughout southwest Montana will fill the Mother Lode Theatre for the Butte Symphony's 23rd annual Children’s Concert.

Designed as a fun but educational experience, the concert gives students their first chance to hear an orchestra in a great music hall. It will explore the importance of music in our lives, as well as give the audience an opportunity to see the instruments and the musicians.

Conductor Luis Millan will engage students' imaginations and thought processes as he discusses how music fits with movies, TV, cartoons, as well as our everyday life. It is also provides students an opportunity to connect and learn about different instruments before they begin their musical journeys in middle school.

Students from up to 50 miles away will be attending with their teachers.

From Garrison to Boulder, Cardwell to Twin Bridges, Divide to Gold Creek, the students combine with the students of Butte School District to provide the most enthusiastic audience of the year.

The Butte Symphony is Montana’s original and oldest symphony orchestra. It is unique in this state as our musicians are volunteer players and range in age from 15 to 85 and careers from students to doctors and engineers. Currently, the Symphony is celebrating its 72nd season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0