Butte Symphony: Strings, bows and slapstick for kids

Many kids wouldn’t know orchestral music if you hit them upside the head with a bassoon.

There’s no shame in that, of course. It all comes down to exposure.

Which is where the Butte Symphony comes in.

It has a long tradition of introducing students in southwest Montana to live music performed by an orchestra.

It happened again Friday morning.

Hundreds of students in fifth and sixth grades, along with a few older students, rode buses from as far away as Gold Creek, Melrose, Wise River, Whitehall, Boulder and Divide for a cultural immersion at the Mother Lode Theatre in Butte.

Conductor Luis Millan emphasized fun and interaction. He didn’t patronize and he didn’t pander. He struck the right notes.

It’s uncommon for an audience to yell at a conductor but it happened repeatedly Friday.

The program began around 10:30 a.m. with a Movie Music Quiz. The orchestra played individual clips of music composed in the early decades of the 20th century to accompany silent movies. Then, students were directed to view choices projected on a big screen of the emotion the clip was meant to communicate and select the correct answer – A, B, C or D.

For example, did the music express agitation or love, sorrow or anguish, or something more playful?

When Millan asked for input from the students, he got it “fortissimo.”

They yelled “A” or “B” or “C” or “D” in a din even Beethoven could have heard.

The program’s second half included a silent film, “The Pawnshop,” featuring Charlie Chaplin in a characteristically slapstick role that wrung laughter from the youthful audience.

Members of the Butte Symphony provided the live soundtrack for the movie, released in 1916.

History records that Chaplin visited Butte five times and indicates he was impressed by the comparatively attractive women in the city’s red-light district.

Leonard Bernstein, the celebrated pianist, composer and conductor of the New York Philharmonic, stopped his oft-televised Young People’s Concerts some 50 years ago. He described these concerts as being “among my favorite, most highly-prized activities of my life.”

Millan said he thoroughly enjoys introducing children to the music performed by orchestras.

Among those Friday who got their first taste of strings and bows and flutes was Evan Boggess, a student at Highland View Christian School.

“It was really cool,” he said.

And that’s music to Millan’s ears.

