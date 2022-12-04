Butte Symphony Guild’s annual Holiday Home Tour set for Dec. 10

The Butte Symphony Guild’s annual Holiday Home Tour is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and features the B’nai Israel Temple, 327 W. Galena St., the Kelley Mansion, 829 W. Park St., the Copper King Mansion, 219 W. Granite St., a Victorian home at 411 W. Park St., and a residence at 918 Antimony St.

Tickets are $15 or two for $25, and are on sale now. They can be purchased from any guild member, or at Keenan’s Jewelry in the Butte Plaza Mall, The Corner Bookstore, 1877 Harrison Ave., or Isle of Books, 43 E. Broadway St.