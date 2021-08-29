 Skip to main content
Butte Symphony concerts set at Mother Lode
Butte Symphony concerts set at Mother Lode

Butte Symphony

Luis Millán directs the Butte Symphony on Aug. 19 during its annual free concert set to silent films. The concert usually takes place under the Original Headframe but was moved to the Mother Lode Theatre due to cool and damp weather.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

There’s so much more to enjoy at the Mother Lode Theatre, including the Butte Community Concert Series, which kicks off on Sept. 15.

The 2021-22 season tickets are $75 for adults and $15 for students.  Individual tickets are $30. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Their schedule is listed below. Details, call Donna Jean Pickett at 406-494-4495.

  • Presidio Brass, Wednesday, Sept. 15
  • America’s Sweethearts, Sunday, Oct. 3
  • Masters of Soul, Thursday, Nov. 4
  • Kassia Ensemble, Monday, March 21
  • Veritas, Thursday, April 7
  • Sons of the Pioneers, Saturday, May 7

FIRE!! is the Butte Symphony’s first concert of their 72nd season and will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Mother Lode.

Home for the Holidays, which features the chorales from Butte High School and Anaconda High School, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, with Timeless Classics on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The season concludes Saturday, April 23, with Vive La France!!

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Season tickets are $99 for adults and $40 for students through age 24 (with a valid student ID).

To purchase tickets, call the Mother Lode box office at 406-723-3602.

