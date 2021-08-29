Butte Symphony concerts set at Mother Lode

There’s so much more to enjoy at the Mother Lode Theatre, including the Butte Community Concert Series, which kicks off on Sept. 15.

The 2021-22 season tickets are $75 for adults and $15 for students. Individual tickets are $30. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Their schedule is listed below. Details, call Donna Jean Pickett at 406-494-4495.

Presidio Brass, Wednesday, Sept. 15

America’s Sweethearts, Sunday, Oct. 3

Masters of Soul, Thursday, Nov. 4

Kassia Ensemble, Monday, March 21

Veritas, Thursday, April 7

Sons of the Pioneers, Saturday, May 7

FIRE!! is the Butte Symphony’s first concert of their 72nd season and will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Mother Lode.

Home for the Holidays, which features the chorales from Butte High School and Anaconda High School, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, with Timeless Classics on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The season concludes Saturday, April 23, with Vive La France!!

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Season tickets are $99 for adults and $40 for students through age 24 (with a valid student ID).

To purchase tickets, call the Mother Lode box office at 406-723-3602.

