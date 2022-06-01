Butte SWAT team takes man into custody after two-hour standoff

A Butte Police SWAT team charged into a house Wednesday night after a two-hour standoff with a man involved in a domestic incident and took him into custody.

The man was armed with several knives and police believed he might also have a handgun but the ordeal ended with nobody injured, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release issued at 10:20 p.m.

Police went to the house in the 4800 block of South Utah Street after the man was involved in a domestic dispute and barricaded himself in the residence, Lester said.

“Negotiators did communicate with the male for over two hours,” Lester said. “At approximately 9 p.m., the SWAT Team forced entry to the house and the male was taken into custody.”

Nobody was hurt but an ambulance and Butte Fire Rescue were staged at the house in case someone was. Lester said more information would be provided when available.

