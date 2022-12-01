Butte SPIRIT Center turns 2, looks toward opening women’s recovery home in 2023

The Butte Silver Bow Persons Invested in Recovery and Inner Transformation Center on West Galena Street received its first application in December 2020. Since then, the home has seen 25 men recovering from addiction. Now, its board is looking to open a women’s home in 2023.

The SPIRIT Center’s cofounder and executive director, Demetrius Fassas, said the idea of establishing a women’s home came about six months after the men’s home opened. He said community members began approaching him and the home’s other cofounder and board president, Sean Wisner.

“Both Sean and I had multiple people that approached us in different venues saying ‘When are you going to open a women’s home?’” Fassas said. “And we hadn’t formally talked about it, but the need is just made self-evident by the community. They saw what we were doing and wanted to see more.”

The SPIRIT Center is a licensed recovery home, categorized as Level 3.1 care, for men committed to recovering from addiction. Fassas describes it as a transitional sober living home.

Fassas and Wisner said they founded the original home because there was a need in the community for a low-intensity residential treatment home. Wisner said statewide data for 2015 shows there were 1,121 admissions into ASAM Level 3.7 and 3.5 care (in-patient treatment) and only 133 admissions to Level 3.1 care.

Over the last six months, the SPIRIT Center has worked with a consultant and 11 women's recovery homes around the state to develop an operating plan for the women’s home.

Of these 11 homes, the average waitlist was six people long, Wisner said.

At the men’s home, the residents go through three “phases” before officially graduating and living independently.

The first phase involves matching the new resident with a resident who’s in phase three and can familiarize the new resident with the house’s routine. This is when residents get set up with chores, learn the curfew, house schedule, find a job, and get access to some sort of transportation, whether it be public transit or one of the home’s bikes.

In phase two, residents go to therapy and mandatory groups, participate in “stable activities of daily living" and practice coping skills.

Phase three is when a resident takes care of any loose ends, gets into independent housing and creates a relapse prevention plan. The average stay at the home is about six months, although it can be as long as nine.

The women’s home will operate similarly to the men’s home with a strong focus on learning to have fun in recovery, building a positive recovery community, learning “more robust life skills,” and eventually being transitioned to independent living.

One thing that may be different is some of the life skills classes and curriculum.

“You know, a lot of times (women are) motivated by their children,” Fassas said. “And so we want to make sure the women have healthy parenting skills, that they understand what safe dating looks like.”

MOVING FORWARD

Before landing at its permanent location, the men’s home received some opposition from people living in the neighborhood of the originally proposed location on West Platinum Street. But Fassas and Wisner think that the public reaction to the women’s home will be more positive.

For one, the men’s home has shown its value to the community. One resident even put out a fire on a neighbor’s porch this summer, Wisner said.

“They’re helping out in the neighborhood,” Fassas said. “(The home is) adding to the neighborhood as opposed to taking away from it or creating danger. It’s actually creating more safety, I think.”

Wisner said that a neighboring landlord who was originally opposed to the house being opened in the Galena neighborhood recently called and apologized for his opposition.

“He did apologize for his opposition because we improved the house on the outside,” Wisner said. “I mean, I think he's found it to not be the horrible thing he thought it might be.”

Also, this time, the leadership has experience getting information out to the public. They know what information to relay to the public and how to effectively deliver it.

“We learned a lot strategy-wise for going into a new neighborhood,” Fassas said, adding that when they established the home on Galena after backing out of the house on Platinum, they talked to the commissioners, canvassed the neighborhood, went around with flyers and knocked on doors, spoke to people directly and left flyers when they weren't able to.

“And yeah, it was a much different approach, and it wasn't nearly as problematic,” he said. “We will take the same level of care of warning the community before we buy a home to use as the women’s home. But first, we gotta raise money to do it.”

FUNDRAISING

The board currently has its eye on a eight-bedroom house and is almost halfway to its fundraising goal of $500,000.

Although the board is focused on fundraising efforts and is applying for grants, member David Curry said he’s confident in the board’s ability to get all the money needed for the women’s home in time to open in 2023.

“One of the reasons why I think it’s feasible is because the SPIRIT house that currently exists for male residents doesn’t have any debt associated with it,” Curry said. “And the second thing is … there’s a lot of entities that will support the ongoing operations through grants.

And we’ve been very successful at getting all the money we needed for the operating costs associated with this and don’t envision any problems doing the same for the women’s home. There’s a track record of financial responsibility.”

Historically, the center has received grants from the Montana Healthcare Foundation, Montana Mental Health Trust, Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and the Gianforte Family Foundation.

The center also has a scholarship through a private donor — the Mick Delaney Scholarship Fund — that pays for a resident’s first month at the home, regardless of ability to pay.

Those interested in donating can do so by visiting https://buttespirit.org/donate/, mailing a check to "Butte SPIRIT Center, 609 W. Galena, Butte, MT 59701" and writing "Women's Home Capital Campaign" on the memo or visiting the Butte SPIRIT Center Facebook page.

People who donate $500 or more may have their name or the name of a loved one etched in a brick in the entry walkway.