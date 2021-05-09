Butte, southwest Montana set for lots of summer fun

Despite lingering pandemic uncertainties and another year without the two biggest festivals in Butte, the summer is shaping up nicely for those who thrive on getting out and about and the businesses that help them do it.
There should be lots of bicyclists scooting through town, outfitters and guides are booking up, Ridge Waters water park is prepping for lots of people, and even though the KOA in Butte was full last July and August, there should be a full season of campfires coming up.
“We’re excited with how busy it’s going to be,” said Chris Jordan, who manages the KOA campgrounds and cabins tucked amidst trees off of Kaw Avenue.
“Usually this time of year, we’re seeing the Canadians headed home because they went south for the winter. We’re not seeing those folks come through, but there are people who are just getting out and going.”
Advanced bookings are up, he said, and people who bought RVs and trailers last year to escape COVID restrictions are starting to come through now.
“There’s still some uncertainty about what’s open and what’s closed and what can I do and what can’t I do, but everyone knows they can come here and be by a campfire and then they can go,” Jordan said.
Organizers of the two biggest summer events in Butte, the Montana Folk Festival in July and the An Ri Ra Irish festival in August, had to cancel them again this year — in part because they have to book much of the entertainment months in advance.
The Folk Festival cancellation was announced in early March, before the county lifted all formal COVID restrictions on March 24, including early closing times and capacity limits at bars, restaurants, gyms and casinos.
But there were still uncertainties about virus variants and vaccines, among other things, and county health officials are still leery now of huge gatherings and want to be consulted before any are staged.
“Hopefully by summer Butte residents can enjoy smaller events,” festival director George Everett said on March 10 when he and his partners with Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced the cancellation.
It seems he was right, and one of the events, the Butte Farmers Market, debuts May 15 and will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday between Main and Dakota streets through Oct. 2.
The open-air produce market has been a sure sign of summer in Uptown Butte since 1995. It was held last year, but vendors were limited to 20, there were numerous other precautions and its start was pushed back a week because of health department requirements.
Mainstreet Uptown Butte manages the market and Everett said this week that 20 vendors so far had indicated they’re coming. But that could change.
“The number of vendors can grow to 50 to 60 by the end of July, which is possible this summer if the virus does not come roaring back,” he said.
Gina Evans started a business several years ago called “Linked Adventures,” which offers shuttle services to visiting bicyclists so they can get from Butte, Anaconda and other places to nearby trail heads. She was never able to get it going last year because of COVID.
She’ll be back in business in June, and thanks to a generous sponsor who wants to remain anonymous, she’ll be offering free shuttles to Butte and Anaconda residents who are fully vaccinated on Wednesday nights and at other times if folks call her 48-hours in advance.
County commissioners agreed this week to spend $500,000 in federal COVID funds on an education campaign to promote vaccinations, and the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is making $500,000 available in cash prizes that vaccinated residents can win.
If local residents have cards showing they’re vaccinated, they can get a free shuttle to Thompson Park and other spots near Butte. Evans said some people might object to the arrangement, but she believes in the vaccines and other businesses are doing it.
“If the Cincinnati Reds are giving discounts, the L.A. Dodgers are having vaccinated seating areas, the Yanks are giving free tickets and others are giving free products for COVID-vaccinated folks, my business can do the same,” Evans said.
Evans says people from outside of Butte and from other states have been contacting her and she expects her shuttle business to do well. People have a lot of pent up energy to use.
As for local bicyclists and hikers, they were getting out this winter and now it’s really taking off.
“There were more people at Thompson Park this past weekend than at any store,” Evans said.
Outfitters in Montana were hit hard last spring when the pandemic took hold in the U.S., although business for many picked up in the summer as restrictions were eased somewhat. But even that was different.
“Some were still down from the prior year but it seemed like there were a lot more day trips,” said Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana based in Twin Bridges. “There were certainly a lot more in-state, Montana residents sort of recreating in their own state.”
Bookings overall are big again this year, he said.
“People seem to be making up for last year,” Bias said. “They tend to be booking either more trips in the year … and when they’re coming out, they’re coming out for longer durations.”
Seasonal fishing takes off at different times in Montana and got underway in earnest on the Missouri River in March and April. It’s just picking up now on the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers in southwest Montana.
“By June, we’re going to be going gangbusters here,” Bias said.
Butte’s parks saw plenty of visitors last year, given all the indoor virus restrictions, but this summer could look a lot like 2019, when nobody had heard of COVID-19. County parks officials have numerous events and programs lined up.
“I’d say people are ready to gather and feel pretty comfortable doing it,” said Parks Director Bob Lazzari.
COVID and repairs to fix an underground pipe pushed the opening of Ridge Waters to July 13 last year, and at first, there were three open-swim sessions with attendance at each limited to 50 people. Eventually there were two afternoon swim sessions with 100 allowed for each.
Although details are still pending and more discussions are needed with local health officials, the goal is to open the water park in early June when school is out. There might or might not be two sessions, he said, but even if there are, the hope is to allow 250 people in for each, Lazzari said.
The park can accommodate up to 920 people during normal times and if 500 were allowed in each day, it would exceed the average of 248 in 2019, he said. That figure includes days when the park was closed or shut down early because of storms.
There are lots of other activities planned through the parks department this summer, some new and some that had been offered in the past. They include weekly guided hikes on Butte’s trails, hikes to learn about Butte’s history, oula fitness classes, “yoga in the park” and more.
There’s so much planned, Lazzari said, they are still looking for summer hires and having a hard time filling all the positions. There are openings for lifeguards, pool aides and concession help at Ridge Waters and recreation and parks-and-trail aides.
To apply, go to https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/556/Employment-Opportunities
Keep an eye out for other events in Butte, Anaconda and southwest Montana this summer. Preliminary plans were recently announced, for example, for a two-day event in Uptown Butte in late July featuring live music, bare-knuckle boxing, motorcycle aerobatics and plenty of fair food.