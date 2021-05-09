Butte, southwest Montana set for lots of summer fun

Despite lingering pandemic uncertainties and another year without the two biggest festivals in Butte, the summer is shaping up nicely for those who thrive on getting out and about and the businesses that help them do it.

There should be lots of bicyclists scooting through town, outfitters and guides are booking up, Ridge Waters water park is prepping for lots of people, and even though the KOA in Butte was full last July and August, there should be a full season of campfires coming up.

“We’re excited with how busy it’s going to be,” said Chris Jordan, who manages the KOA campgrounds and cabins tucked amidst trees off of Kaw Avenue.

“Usually this time of year, we’re seeing the Canadians headed home because they went south for the winter. We’re not seeing those folks come through, but there are people who are just getting out and going.”

Advanced bookings are up, he said, and people who bought RVs and trailers last year to escape COVID restrictions are starting to come through now.

“There’s still some uncertainty about what’s open and what’s closed and what can I do and what can’t I do, but everyone knows they can come here and be by a campfire and then they can go,” Jordan said.