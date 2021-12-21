Butte snapshots: Public ice skating for kids; Christmas tree collection sites

Public skating offered at ice center

Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation has teamed with the Butte Amateur Hockey Association to offer free public skating for area youths during the holiday break from schools. The Butte Community Ice Center, 1700 Wall St., on the north side of Clark Park, will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21-24, and on Dec. 27-31. Skate rentals will also be free during these times to allow kids without skates an opportunity to try.

For more details, contact BSB Recreation Coordinator Ed Heard at 406-497-6571 or BAHA Rink Manager Bill Lavelle at 406-490-4321.

Christmas tree collection sites listed

The Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation Department will make the following Christmas tree collection sites available to the public beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Corner of Platinum Street and Excelsior Avenue

North parking lot of the Civic Center

Corner of Sampson Street and Utah Avenue (North entrance of Stodden Park)

High Altitude Skating Center (34 Olympic Way)

Call 406-497-6535 or 406-497-6576 with any questions.

Change in rotary meeting

The Rotary Club of Butte will gather for informal holiday meetings at noon Thursday, Dec. 23 and 30, downstairs at the Butte Country Club. The next regular meeting will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 6.

For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

