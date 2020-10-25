Butte-Silver Bow's top race: Palmer vs. Gallagher

If the old adage that “all politics are local” still applies, then perhaps the most important race voters in Butte-Silver Bow will decide on Nov. 3 is who gets the nod to oversee local government for the next four years.
Dave Palmer is seeking a second, four-year term as chief executive, while J.P. Gallagher, the county’s parks director the past five years, is seeking his first.
The race has been low-key, in part because of the coronavirus and partly because neither man is a political bomb-thrower. There’s another dynamic in play there, too: Both are current leaders in county government, and technically, Palmer is Gallagher’s boss.
They have maintained a fairly cordial working relationship, at least publicly, and have given kudos to each other on occasion. But there are differences, some inherent in the nature of a challenger versus incumbent contest.
Palmer points to accomplishments in his first term and promising things on the horizon. Gallagher says he’ll bring fresh perspective, more energy and a leadership style to bring departments together and improve communication with the public.
Gallagher got 4,627 votes, or 36 percent, in a five-way June primary while Palmer finished second with 3,265 votes, or 25 percent. But both advanced to the general election while the other three candidates were eliminated.
They both head into Nov. 3 with a clean slate. Palmer finished second to incumbent Matt Vincent in the 2016 primary for chief executive, but won the general election by a comfortable margin.
Here is a look at what each candidate says he brings to the table:
DAVE PALMER
Palmer served 20 years as a commissioner, not all in succession, before he took office as chief executive in January 2017.
When recounting accomplishments during his first term, he starts with completion of the consent decree, a sweeping mine pollution cleanup plan that has been negotiated for more than a decade and includes Superfund strings dating back 30 years.
Previous chief executives have been involved in negotiations with other parties to the pact, including Atlantic Richfield Co., U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Montana, but the final agreement was struck on Palmer’s watch.
The plan includes $180 million of additional mine cleanup to be conducted in the coming years, with ARCO footing most of the bill, but Palmer says it’s important to continue good working relationships with all players and have a say in the actual work.
“I want to continue that and get the best bang for our buck we can out of this whole deal,” he said.
The county’s industrial park, called Montana Connections, has added some new businesses and Wausau, a major building materials distributor, is building a 150,000-foot warehouse there. A major rail expansion is underway that should draw more businesses, Palmer said.
To capitalize on the activity and the additional semi-trucks it will include, the county is working with Montana Tech and Highlands College to develop a CDL licensing program, Palmer said.
Plans for the $35 million Praxis Center for health care simulation training were announced in March 2018, Palmer’s second year in office, and the initial timeline had construction taking place in 2019 and operations starting this year.
Construction hasn’t started but more than $10 million in financing for the center has been secured, Praxis CEO Ray Rogers is optimistic the rest will be arranged and he’s hopeful construction can start next summer.
“He’s more confident than ever that’s going to get going,” Palmer said.
A new tax-increment district along Harrison Avenue is just starting, Palmer said, a first project grant has been awarded and the pot of money for more development should continue to grow.
The district includes the Butte Plaza Mall, which Palmer notes is now home to the FCR call center and 200 or so employees. But the mall is struggling still and lost Herberger's — the only remaining department store in a city known for lacking retail opportunities.
The mall is owned by members of a family trust in California and Palmer says county officials talked to them two weeks ago.
“He said he’s working on something that is pretty promising that people will be happy with,” Palmer said. “Of course, they won’t tell you who or what. But people in Butte think they’re just using it as a tax write-off and he said that’s not the case.”
The prospects of landing a second airline destination to and from Bert Mooney Airport, which dimmed when a United Airlines proposal fell flat and COVID-19 hit, are alive again, Palmer said.
He said Alaska Airlines has a lot of interest in expanding and is “really looking hard at Butte” for possible flights to Seattle. “We think we can make a deal with them,” he said.
Palmer points to millions of dollars in additional upgrades at Stodden Park, thanks to donations from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, a filming studio venture in the old NorthWestern Energy Building at 40 East Broadway, and a hopping real estate market.
The county has a revised the vacant building ordinance that now requires owners to register empty buildings and follow proper mothballing procedures to protect property and improve aesthetics.
Among other things, it requires damaged or missing windows on the first floor of vacant commercial buildings to be covered with glass, not plywood or other materials. The county is already working with some property owners to get that done, Palmer said.
When a group of site selectors visited Butte last year, they noted all the vacant, boarded-up buildings Uptown.
“One of their top comments was, ‘Man, you have got to do something here with these buildings. It looks like you’re becoming a ghost town,’” Palmer said. “So we are doing that.”
Palmer said he wants to do everything possible to help existing businesses cope with the coronavirus and restrictions that sidelined many of them.
“I certainly hope there are no more measures to hurt any local businesses and I want to keep working with the state to see if there is more grant money available … to help these businesses that are struggling,” he said.
Palmer acknowledges the substance abuse problem in Butte, which health assessment surveys have identified as the most or among the most pressing problems here. He created a Substance Abuse Task Force to increase cooperation and communication between organizations and agencies and says the issue will continue to be a priority.
Gallagher has made leadership styles an issue in the campaign, saying he would meet with department heads more often, get them all working on the same page and improve communications with the public.
Palmer acknowledges that he has a more laid-back leadership approach and though he has oversight of everything and talks with department chiefs often, he says he has a good team and they do a good job.
“I like to give them a lot of leeway in how they do things,” he said. “I let them know if I have concerns or am hearing concerns that have to do with their departments and leave it up to them to try to take care of it. I don’t think people like to be micromanaged.”
He also said he has an “open door policy” and is willing to meet with any county employee or citizen, and he does KBOW’s Party Line radio show monthly and fields any questions listeners have.
Overall, Palmer said, “There’s a lot happening in Butte.”
“I’m excited to continue to be able to work for the citizens and move things forward,” he said.
J.P. GALLAGHER
The way Gallagher sees it, Butte-Silver Bow has a lot of great, dedicated county employees doing good things and they’re all on the same team.
But there’s often disconnect between departments, he says, and a communication chasm between the local government here and the taxpayers they serve.
He has talked about that a lot this year in his quest to unseat Palmer and says it’s his mission to be more visible, involved, accountable and transparent if he wins.
“I think our departments work in silos and there are a lot of things happening in the county that other departments don’t even know is happening,” said Gallagher, who was a school principal before becoming parks director in 2015.
“Then we can’t answer questions out in the public about what’s happening because we aren’t in the know, and I don’t think that’s the way we want to operate our government.”
He points to a recent decision toward abandoning the county’s hot plant and just buying all asphalt from private contractors.
“I had people asking me about it and I just learned about it on the streets,” he said. “It isn’t that anyone is trying to hide anything, but a lot of things we hear on the street.”
Gallagher says Palmer used to have monthly meetings with department heads, but they were frequently canceled. If elected, he says he’ll have weekly meetings with all department leaders attending together, and he wants to meet weekly with other elected office holders such as judges, the sheriff and others.
“It’s important for us to have a complete understanding of what’s going on in the government … and strategize together, come up with goals of the government and start working from that point of view,” he said.
Gallagher also wants each department to put out a short, monthly newsletter through social media and perhaps tucked into water bills to let citizens know about current activities or upcoming projects.
“I think it’s critical that we be more responsive to the public,” he said.
As parks director, Gallagher has overseen $20 million in projects, including the $8.7 million water park funded with a $7.2 million voter-approved bond issue and the rest in other public money and private donations, the biggest from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.
The other projects include the $2.5 million baseball stadium at Copper Mountain, $1 million of that money from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, and $10 million in upgrades it has funded at Stodden Park. They include the elaborate “destination playground” Gallagher and others pitched that has proven quite popular.
More than anyone, Gallagher has been the public face for those projects, promoting them at every stage through media and discussions with project players and citizens.
Plans and public discussions about a water park were in motion under then-Chief Executive Matt Vincent when Gallagher took his current position, but he promoted final plans, helped win public support for the bond issue and saw the project to completion.
People in Butte don’t like surprises and Gallagher says he will govern by that as chief executive.
“I think we passed the pool bond issue because we communicated with the public and they knew what they were actually voting on,” he said. “We put out a lot of information, did a lot of different meetings and got out in front and showed them exactly what the cost was going to be and the impact it would have on their taxes.”
Gallagher played a leading role in getting the Expedition League to bring college-level baseball to Butte starting next summer, and in establishing the Snöflinga winter festival as an annual event. He says he will continue to support and promote outdoor recreation in Butte-Silver Bow as an economic driver.
Gallagher said the $180 million in consent-decree work can be an economic driver, too, bringing in a skilled, trained workforce on restoration. The county needs to be intimately involved in overseeing those activities, Gallagher says, and develop a Superfund department with existing employees already funded with outside money.
It’s not additional bureaucracy, he said, but rather a designation that will empower those employees to ensure the best and most accountable cleanup possible for taxpayers.
Gallagher said Butte-Silver Bow can also build the economy by diversifying its business model and utilizing existing resources. He noted that Forbes Magazine recently ranked Butte as one of the nation’s top “Zoom towns,” places where housing is booming because of remote workers fleeing urban centers.
As chief executive, he says he would seize on promoting that.
“We have unlimited affordable office space, unmatched bandwidth to wire our Uptown buildings,” he said. “This model would encourage small business and people looking to work remotely, but don’t want to work from home, to infill our historic Uptown district.”
The Interstate 15-90 corridor is a catalyst for good-paying manufacturing jobs, Gallagher said, but more must be done to showcase Butte’s livability and “All-American city” attitude to young, professional, career-minded families.
He said the chief executive needs to be actively involved in tackling social needs and efforts such as the Community Action Team led by county Health Officer Karen Sullivan and Jim O’Neill from the Butte School District.
Their work has reduced suicide rates and created a system that connects people in need or crisis with appropriate services, he said, and the chief executive should play a leading role in tackling such issues.
“Advocacy needs to come from the highest office in Butte-Silver Bow,” he said.
No matter what the issue or initiative, Gallagher says he will bring passion to the post and work to “re-energize” Butte-Silver Bow.
“The chief executive’s job is 24/7, 365 days a year,” he said. “I think I’ll bring that energy.”
