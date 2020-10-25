Butte-Silver Bow's top race: Palmer vs. Gallagher

When a group of site selectors visited Butte last year, they noted all the vacant, boarded-up buildings Uptown.

“One of their top comments was, ‘Man, you have got to do something here with these buildings. It looks like you’re becoming a ghost town,’” Palmer said. “So we are doing that.”

Palmer said he wants to do everything possible to help existing businesses cope with the coronavirus and restrictions that sidelined many of them.

“I certainly hope there are no more measures to hurt any local businesses and I want to keep working with the state to see if there is more grant money available … to help these businesses that are struggling,” he said.

Palmer acknowledges the substance abuse problem in Butte, which health assessment surveys have identified as the most or among the most pressing problems here. He created a Substance Abuse Task Force to increase cooperation and communication between organizations and agencies and says the issue will continue to be a priority.

Gallagher has made leadership styles an issue in the campaign, saying he would meet with department heads more often, get them all working on the same page and improve communications with the public.

